Michter's To Release US*1 Barrel Strength Rye

Michter's US*1 Barrel Strength Rye is a single barrel product, and the average proof of the barrels in this March 2021 release is 110.3 proof. The suggested retail price in the United States is $100 for a 750ml bottle. Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson said, "These barrels are at just the right point to highlight the beautiful nuances of a great rye whiskey. This release is a powerhouse."

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. Currently all types of Michter's are being allocated because demand exceeds supply. In July 2020, a barrel of Michter's 10 Year Bourbon set the record for highest auction price paid for a barrel of bourbon when it sold for £166,000 (US$209,462). In January 2021, Michter's was named the #1 Top Trending American Whiskey brand by Drinks International in their Annual Brands Report.

In addition to Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery and Michter's Shively Distillery, both located in Louisville, the company has its 145-acre farm and operations in Springfield, Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.michters.com , and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

