Michter's To Release Its 20 Year Bourbon

"By law bourbon must be aged in a brand new barrel, which imparts flavor, color and oak character more quickly than a used barrel. To age a whiskey that will taste wonderful after two decades in a first-use barrel is an extremely difficult endeavor that requires a skillful balance of art and science. I believe that people will appreciate the thoughtful and conscientious work of our production team when they taste this exceptional whiskey," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

Barrel management and precisely controlled warehouse conditions are critical to the quality of aged whiskey. Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson oversees both of these important areas for Michter's. Wilson observed, "Details matter when it comes to aging bourbon gracefully. Michter's 20 Year Bourbon is an exemplary representation of how oak can be used to deepen vanilla, toffee, chocolate, spice, fruit, and confectionery notes that enhance complexity in bourbon. We hope that everyone who gets the opportunity to taste this product is able to experience the beloved attributes of a beautiful, timeless bourbon crafted through intentional aging."

The proof of this 2025 release is 114.2 (57.1% ABV), and the suggested U.S. retail price is $1,200 for a 750ml bottle.

"Our production team takes great pride in offering such a special whiskey. A lot of time and effort goes into maturing these barrels so that they are extraordinary for this release," said Master Distiller Dan McKee.

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 205-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson Building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania. It also has educational tours with whiskey tastings and The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

