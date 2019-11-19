Michter's to Release Its Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey for the First Time in Three Years

Tremendous attention is given to finding the perfect barrels for Michter's Celebration. Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson observed, "It's not just a question of finding this great barrel and putting it with that great barrel. It's a matter of selecting fantastic barrels that go together so well that the whole will be greater than the sum of the parts. The whiskeys in the 2019 release range in age from over a decade to over 30 years old."

When Michter's Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey was released in 2013, it marked a significant moment in United States whiskey history. For the first time, an American whiskey company was offering a rare blend for a suggested retail price of several thousand dollars. "At Michter's we had the thought that great whiskey made in the U.S. was a worthy rival for the very finest spirits from other parts of the world, so we came out with the first release of Michter's Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey," remarked Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

Only 277 bottles of the 2019 Edition of Michter's Celebration will be released worldwide. It is 115.6 proof / 57.8% alcohol by volume and will have a suggested retail price of $5,000 in the United States.

Louisville-based Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, and American whiskey.

