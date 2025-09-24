Michel Dard of BioCellgraft Wins Business Worldwide Magazines 2025 CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine has awarded Michel Dard, DDS, MS, PhD, CEO of BioCellgraft , Inc. New York, the 'Biotech CEO of the Year U.S. – Regenerative Dentistry and Oral Medicine' title in the 2025 CEO Awards.

Michel Dard, DDS, MS, PhD, CEO of BioCellgraft, Inc. (Source: Business Worldwide Magazine)

The 2025 CEO Awards honours senior executives whose vision, strategy, and leadership drive innovation and inspire the broader business community. Unlike other business awards, which focus on the overall achievements of companies, here the spotlight is on the visionaries who lead them. The aim is to give groundbreaking business leaders the recognition they deserve, whilst inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

A trained dentist in France and oral surgeon in the United States, Dard has held senior roles across academia, hospitals, and global corporations. Today, he applies decades of experience to BioCellgraft's pioneering regenerative solutions, developing minimally invasive treatments that address both soft and hard tissue defects.

"I was always curious to explore different facets of my profession," Dard says. "Encountering the pharmaceutical industry in the 1990s showed me that research and innovation could extend far beyond the clinic."

Dard's career-defining moments include leadership roles at INSERM in Paris, as an EU Commission Expert in Brussels, and working alongside CEOs Hans Reimer (Merck) and Marco Gadola (Straumann), experiences that shaped his strategic discipline and leadership philosophy.

BioCellgraft's flagship pipeline—OraFyl, OraFyl M, and OraFyl 3LM—reflects this ethos. Extracted from the human placenta, these products are designed for regenerative dentistry, preserving natural tissue properties while enabling minimally invasive procedures. "The chorion can be transformed into a gel, while the amnion maintains elasticity and mechanical strength," Dard explains. "Our processes (Celularity Inc., NJ) deliver highly purified products and respect the material's inherent qualities, making treatments more effective and versatile."

The company follows user-centred, iterative design-thinking principles, involving clinical partners directly in development. This approach ensures high usability, versatility across ten identified surgical indications, and training-friendly solutions. "Innovation is not just about creating something new," Dard says. "It's about creating something that matters."

Central to Dard's leadership is a focus on momentum, loyalty, and people. Drawing on his experience in the French Marines, he emphasises cohesion and responsibility. "A CEO must be curious, courageous, and permanently vigilant. If you lose momentum, you lose the company," he says.

For aspiring scientists and entrepreneurs, Dard advises combining deep technical knowledge with market awareness. "Understand the technology, but also define your customer and ensure there is a market ready to adopt your innovation," he explains.

Looking ahead, Dard remains committed to helping clinicians deliver faster, safer, and more efficient care, driving regenerative dentistry forward with science, strategy, and heart.

