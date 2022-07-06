Mice Model Market Worth $2.34 Billion by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR Lead by Preclinical Drug Development ($1.14Bn Market Revenue by 2028), Global Analysis (18+ Countries, 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies): The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Inbred Mice, Outbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice, Hybrid Mice, Surgically Modified Mice, and Spontaneous Mutant Mice), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Model-in Licensing, Genetic Testing, Quarantine, and Others), Technology (CRISPR, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem cell Injection, Nuclear Transfer, and Others), Indication [Oncology Studies, Immunology & Inflammation Studies, Endocrine Metabolic Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies, Genetic Studies, Infectious Disease Studies, Fibrosis, and Other Disease Studies], End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others), Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Biomarker Analysis, and Basic Cancer Research), and Mode (In-House and Outsourced)", the global mice model market is expected to grow from $1.70 Billion in 2022 to $2.34 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.70 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 2.34 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 200 No. Tables 194 No. of Charts & Figures 106 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Mice Model Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Charles River Laboratories; The Jackson Laboratory; Taconic Biosciences, Inc; TRANS GENIC INC.; GenOway S.A.; Envigo; Janvier Labs; Ozgene Pty Ltd.; Crown Bioscience Inc.; and Harbour BioMed are among the leading companies operating in the global mice model market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2022, Taconic and LifeCanvas collaborated to investigate the development and progression of Alzheimer's disease using advanced 3D histology with two Taconic mice models.

In January 2022, Taconic Biosciences announced the launch of the huNOG-EXL EA (Early Access) humanized immune system mouse. This product expands Taconic's widely used HIS portfolio. The huNOG-EXL EA significantly lengthens the study window during which a myeloid-lineage HIS mouse model can be used successfully.

Mice Model Market: Key Insights

The mice model market growth driven by the increased use of mice models in virology, infectious disease, and others; the rising demand for personalized medicine; and increased R&D activities. However, the stringent regulations and laws for the ethical use of animals in research are hindering the market growth. The preclinical drug development segment dominated the global market and is expected to account for the largest revenue of US$ 1,149.32 Mn by 2028.

In 2022, North America dominated the mice model market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth is attributed to various factors, such as the presence of major market players in the region followed by an increase in research & development activities in the US. Moreover, rising preclinical activities by various pharmaceutical & contract research organizations in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of the mice model market during the forecast period.

Further, the North American mice model market is anticipated to rise due to increasing demand for humanized mice models, which mainly help in the research of oncology and neurological disorders that are prevalent among a large population. This also helps in the development of effective treatment options to provide a better quality of life among a large patient population, which is likely to support the growth of the mice model market in the region.

Growing Consumption of Personalized Medicine:

Medicine is shifting from the "one size fits all" paradigm. The aim of personalized medicine for the 21st century is to provide the right patient with the right drug in the correct dose at the right time. The practical application of personalized medicine depends heavily on the availability of rigorous diagnostic tools that allow the optimal selection of therapeutic products to improve patient outcomes. According to the FDA, personalized medicine aims to increase benefits and reduce risks for patients by more effectively targeting prevention and treatment. Personalized medicines are treatments based on the environment, the patient's unique biological makeup, and lifestyle. Therefore, companion diagnostics play an essential role in developing successful precision medicine. Companies are focused on introducing new companion diagnostics for various types of cancer. For example, in October 2020, Roche received FDA approval for the expanded claims of the Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 as (CDx) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Therefore, FDA approval of such a new and innovative approach is paving the way for patient identification for personalized medicine.

Personalized medicines are concepts, practices, or modalities that predict the human response to medicines and diseases. Personalized medicine is based on intraspecific differences. Slight differences in genetic makeup can result in dramatic differences in response to drugs or diseases. Researchers help in developing approaches in personalized medicine for many genetic disorders. These medicines use custom genetic interventions such as antisense-mediated exon skipping or genome editing to restore protein function in a mutation-specific manner. Mice models for the purpose of drug discovery and development have played an essential role in characterizing disease pathophysiology and associated injury mechanisms, identifying drug targets, and evaluating novel therapeutics for toxicity/safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy. The specific model chosen for a particular drug to be tested and developed depends on the goal of a thorough study. Mice models can facilitate the development of personalized medicine approaches. Personalized medicine approaches need to be developed and preclinically tested in relevant cell and mice models that ideally contain the human target sequences. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, with the growing demand for personalized medicines, the market for mice models is expected to proliferate during the forecast period.

Mice Model Market: Segmental Overview

Type-Based Insights:

Based on type, the mice model market is categorized into inbred mice, outbred mice, genetically engineered mice, hybrid mice, surgically modified mice, and spontaneous mutant mice. The inbred mice segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the genetically engineered mice segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Service-Based Insights:

Based on service, the mice model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, model-in licensing, genetic testing, quarantine, and others. The breeding segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Technology-Based Insights:

Based on technology, the mice model market is categorized into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and others. The CRISPR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market in 2022. However, the microinjection segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Indication-Based Insights:

Based on indication, the mice model market is segmented into oncology studies, immunology & inflammation studies, endocrine metabolic studies, cardiovascular studies, central nervous system studies, genetic studies, infectious disease studies, fibrosis, and other disease studies. The oncology studies segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Mode-Based Insights:

Based on mode, the mice model market is bifurcated into in-house and outsourced. In 2022, the outsourced segment held a larger share of the mice model market. However, the in-house segment is expected to register a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

End User-Based Insights:

Based on end user, the mice model market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others. In 2022, the academic and research institutes segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in dramatic reductions in non-urgent medical services. Several countries have imposed lockdowns from 2020 to mid-2021, resulting in delayed hospital visits. Thus, the delayed hospital visits have shown a critical impact on health and postponed the diagnosis of various critical conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Hospitals experienced drastic reductions in surgical procedures and annual health checkups to decrease the risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to patients and health care workers within their practice. The lockdown allowed only emergency procedures with stringent preventive measures to avoid spreading SARS-CoV-2. The lockdown has disrupted the supply chain and sales and also led to the closure of production units globally. The increase in COVID-19 cases has boosted the demand for treatment, thereby increasing the need for mice models and humanized mice models compatible with SARS-CoV-2. This has led to the development of a new mice model based on the requirement, which is likely to support the growth of the mice model market. These models helped the pharmaceutical industry in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs. After the launch of the vaccines in 2021, the pandemic situation was under control. Governments relaxed the restrictions on various services, which further created opportunities for the growth of the mice model market. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth of the mice model market.

