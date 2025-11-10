Mibro Launches the Kids Watch Phone S1, Empowering Safe and Smart Growth for Children

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, officially announced the launch of the Kids Watch Phone S1, the latest addition to its Mibro Kids Series. Available from November 2025, the S1 is designed for children aged 6 to 12, combining advanced safety tracking, health monitoring, and educational tools. The new device addresses the growing demand among modern families for connected, secure, and balanced technology solutions, combining innovation with family-centered design to support confident and independent growth.

Mibro Kids Watch Phone S1

In an age where digital connectivity shapes daily life, many parents are seeking ways to keep their children safe while encouraging the use of responsible technology. The S1 was developed in response to this shift—crafted to help families stay in touch and ensure children's well-being without compromising freedom or exploration. It reflects Mibro's belief that technology should empower rather than overwhelm, offering tools that nurture both safety and self-expression.

At the heart of the S1 is a robust safety and location system that sets a new benchmark for precision and reliability. Its dual-frequency GPS integrates 11-layer positioning across five major satellite systems, delivering real-time, meter-level accuracy. Whether during school commutes, outdoor adventures, or family travel, the S1 provides consistent visibility into a child's whereabouts, offering peace of mind through dependable connectivity.

The S1 also emphasizes health and wellness awareness. Equipped with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, alongside sports tracking tailored to children's daily routines, the smartwatch encourages active lifestyles and helps cultivate early awareness of physical well-being. By presenting data in an easy-to-understand way, it enables children to learn about their own health while developing good habits that support long-term growth.

Running on an Android-based intelligent system, the S1 delivers an experience that is both intuitive and educational. The interface hosts a curated selection of child-focused applications designed to promote creativity, communication, and learning. Parental management tools ensure digital balance by allowing guardians to guide app usage, creating a safe and structured tech environment. The result is a platform where children can explore independently while staying connected under mindful supervision.

The S1 redefines what a child's wearable can be: a companion for discovery, safety, and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814053/S1_Mibro_Final_HD_EN.mp4