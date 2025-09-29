Mibro Expands Global Presence with GITEX Dubai 2025 Debut

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, is set to make its debut at GITEX Dubai 2025, bringing its latest portfolio of smart devices to one of the world's most influential technology stages. From October 13 to 17, the brand will showcase its innovations at booth H26-B20 in the Dubai World Trade Centre, presenting three core product lines: professional smartwatches, kids' smartwatch phones, and earphones. This participation underscores Mibro's steady global expansion, highlighting its commitment to combining technological innovation with a youthful, dynamic spirit.

Invitation to Mibro’s debut at GITEX Dubai 2025, Booth H26-B20

At the center of the display is the Professional Smartwatch Series, a collection designed for those seeking advanced performance and versatility. The GS lineup includes the GS Explorer S, GS Explorer S (Titanium), GS Pro2, and GS Active2. Among these, the GS Explorer S (Titanium) introduces an offline maps feature, extending functionality for outdoor exploration and travel. Complementing the GS models, Mibro will also unveil the new Lifestyle series with the Watch GT and Watch Fit. These two devices integrate AI-powered smart assistants within sleek, fashion-forward designs, appealing to users who value both utility and style.

Another highlight is the Mibro Kids Watch Phone Series, led by the newly launched S1. Positioned as a premium upgrade, the S1 enhances safety through advanced health monitoring capabilities. Real-time tracking of heart rate and blood oxygen levels gives parents greater peace of mind, while maintaining the fun and engaging features that have made the series popular among families. S1 represents a meaningful step forward in combining playfulness with responsibility, reflecting how technology can support children's well-being in everyday life.

In audio, Mibro introduces Headphone One, a lightweight and comfortable over-ear headphone that delivers clear, balanced sound. Designed for everyday use, it extends Mibro's vision into the entertainment space.

Mibro frames these innovations within its guiding philosophy: "Live smart, go active." Each product reflects the brand's focus on promoting a healthy, connected, and active lifestyle, integrating cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design. From health monitoring to fitness tracking and immersive entertainment, the product ecosystem aims to enrich everyday experiences.

With its debut at GITEX Dubai 2025, Mibro signals its ambitions in the global marketplace while positioning itself as a forward-looking player in smart wearable technology.

