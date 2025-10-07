Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for September 2025

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported September 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries — MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire® (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

September 2025 and Year-to-Date Highlights

MIAX launched the MIAX Sapphire options trading floor in Miami on September 12, 2025, providing its market participants access to 100% of the multi-listed U.S. options market across the MIAX Exchange Group.

MIAX Exchange Group set a number of volume and market share records in September 2025 including: Daily market share record of 20.0% on September 23, 2025 Monthly market share record of 17.6% in September 2025 Year-to-date (YTD) market share record of 16.7% Monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 10.8 million contracts, a 73.1% increase from September 2024 YTD ADV record of 9.0 million contracts, a 40.4% increase from the same period in 2024

MIAX Futures reached a record YTD ADV of 14,633 contracts through September 2025, a 14.1% increase from the same period in 2024.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below.



Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1) Year-to-Date Comparison Sep-25 Sep-24 % Chg Aug-25 % Chg Sep-25 Sep-24 % Chg U.S. Multi-list Options Trading Days 21 20

21

186 188

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's) 61,299 43,955 39.5 % 54,909 11.6 % 53,989 43,279 24.7 % MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's) 10,787 6,230 73.1 % 9,525 13.2 % 9,002 6,412 40.4 % MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share 17.6 % 14.2 % 24.2 % 17.3 % 1.4 % 16.7 % 14.8 % 12.5 % U.S. Equities U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions) 18,309 11,858 54.4 % 16,379 11.8 % 17,195 11,675 47.3 % MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions) 205 203 0.9 % 169 20.9 % 187 201 -7.4 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.1 % 1.7 % -34.7 % 1.0 % 8.2 % 1.1 % 1.7 % -37.1 % MIAX Futures Exchange Trading Days 21 20

21

187 188

MIAX Futures ADV 5,973 9,260 -35.5 % 11,190 -46.6 % 14,633 12,828 14.1 %



1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, MIAXdx™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg