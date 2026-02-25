Miami International Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 Net revenue of $124.5 million (+52% YoY), GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $62.2 million (+112% YoY), Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.52

FY 2025 Net revenue of $430.5 million (+56% YoY), GAAP diluted EPS of ($1.00)

FY 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $199.1 million (+143% YoY), Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.82

Establishes 2026 adjusted operating expense guidance

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

"We ended a milestone year with another exceptional quarter of progress," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "Beyond our strong financial results and record volumes, 2025 was marked by a number of transformative strategic achievements including our successful IPO and secondary offering, the announcement of our strategic sale of 90% of MIAXdx, the launch of the MIAX Sapphire options trading floor in Miami, the launch of the MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform, and the completion of our acquisition of TISE."

"We have built a strong foundation for capturing emerging secular growth opportunities. Looking ahead, we'll leverage our technology advantage, broad range of regulatory licenses across multiple jurisdictions, diverse and expanding product range, and most importantly, our deep relationships with our customers to drive continued growth."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

All figures are compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 unless otherwise stated.

Net revenue, defined as revenues less cost of revenues, grew 52% to $124.5 million, compared to $81.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by strong options business performance, including increased industry volumes and the full-year impact of the MIAX Sapphire ® electronic options exchange.

electronic options exchange. Total operating expenses were $81.8 million, compared to $74.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to planned investments in headcount and technology to support our growth initiatives; increased depreciation and amortization expenses related to the launch of the MIAX Sapphire electronic and floor exchange; and the launch of the MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform.

Operating income of $42.7 million, compared to $7.2 million in the prior-year period.

GAAP net income of $29.9 million, compared to $2.9 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings increased nearly three times to $57.1 million, compared to $19.6 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $62.2 million, compared to $29.3 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by strong growth in net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 50% from 36% in the prior-year period.

Business Updates

Closed secondary public offering of 7.8 million shares of common stock at $41.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025. The offering consisted entirely of secondary shares.

MIAX options exchanges reached a record average daily volume of 11.1 million contracts in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 46.5% increase year-over-year.

MIAX options exchanges reached a market share record of 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 14.5% increase year-over-year.

Completed the sale of 90% of the issued and outstanding equity in MIAXdx in January 2026 to a joint venture established by Robinhood Markets, Inc. in partnership with Susquehanna International Group. MIAX retained 10% of the issued and outstanding equity of MIAXdx, now known as Rothera Exchange and Clearing LLC.

Listed new Monday and Wednesday short term option expirations for qualifying stocks in the Short term Options Series Program.

Summary of Selected Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results ($000, except per share amounts and percentages)

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Results 4Q25 December 31, 2025 4Q24 December 31, 2024 Change Total revenues less cost of revenues $ 124,501 $ 81,705 52 % Operating income $ 42,689 $ 7,158 496 % Net income attributable to MIH stockholders $ 29,944 $ 2,891 936 % Diluted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.04

Adjusted earnings* $ 57,066 $ 19,565 192 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.52 $ 0.26

EBITDA $ 35,041 $ 12,623 178 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 62,163 $ 29,338 112 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %* 50 % 36 % 39 %

* Reconciliation of non-GAAP results is included in the tables below. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Segment Results ($000)

Total Revenues Less Cost of Revenues

(Net Revenue) by Business Segment 4Q25 December 31, 2025 4Q24 December 31, 2024 Change Options $ 106,903 $ 73,147 46 % Equities 6,376 1,846 245 % Futures 4,805 5,565 (14) % International 6,039 851 610 % Corporate/Other 378 296 28 % Total $ 124,501 $ 81,705 52 %

Options

Net revenue grew 46% to $106.9 million, compared to $73.1 million in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily driven by higher net transaction fees that benefitted from increased industry volume, higher market share, and higher revenue per contract (RPC). Higher non-transaction fees were primarily driven by the full-year impact of the launch of the MIAX Sapphire electronic options exchange.

Operating income increased 80% to $73.0 million, compared to $40.6 million in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily due to higher net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 66% to $82.5 million, compared to $49.7 million in the prior-year period.

Equities

Net revenue grew 245% to $6.4 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to higher net transaction fees from improved pricing. Equities capture was net neutral for the quarter as compared to historically inverted.

Approached operating breakeven in the fourth quarter, compared to an operating loss of $6.3 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million, compared to ($3.8) million in the prior-year period.

Futures

Net revenue was $4.8 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior-year period. The decline was primarily due to lower listings fees, and decreased transaction fees due to lower volumes caused by timing of participant migrations to MIAX Futures Onyx and lower commodity market volatility, partially offset by the elimination of expenses related to CME Globex.

Operating loss was $14.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $11.0 million in the prior-year period. The change was primarily due to lower revenue and higher operating expenses driven by increased compensation costs.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($10.0) million, compared to ($6.9) million in the prior-year period.

International

Net revenue was $6.0 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE) in June 2025.

Operating income was $0.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.8 million in the prior-year period. The change was primarily due to the impact of the TISE acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million, compared to ($2.0) million in the prior-year period.

Capital and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, MIAX had cash and cash equivalents of $433.6 million and total debt of $1.5 million.

FY 2026 Guidance

For full year 2026, we expect:

Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude share based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and litigation expenses, in a range between $265 million and $275 million;

Share based compensation expense in a range between $27 million and $30 million;

Capital expenditures, including capitalization of internally developed software, in a range between $40 million and $45 million;

Depreciation and amortization expense in a range between $33 million and $38 million;

Adjusted effective tax rate post valuation allowance release in a range between 27% and 29%. Subject to continued improvements in U.S. operating results, the Company anticipates that within the next 12 months, sufficient positive evidence should become available to reach a conclusion that a significant portion of the deferred tax valuation allowance (VA) would no longer be required. The Adjusted ETR is based on non-GAAP adjusted earnings and excludes the discrete tax benefit of the anticipated VA release.

Webcast and Conference Call

MIAX will host a webcast and conference call to review its fourth quarter and full-year financial results today, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the call at 866-652-5200 (international dial-in 412-317-6060) or access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of MIAX's website at ir.miaxglobal.com. A webcast recording and corresponding presentation will be archived under Events & Presentations at the above link following the event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, loss on extinguishment of debt, one time IPO payments, settlement fee, impairment charges, warrant modifications, and unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets, net of the income tax effects of these adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for interest expense and amortization of debt discount costs, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, loss on extinguishment of debt, one time IPO payments, settlement fee, impairment charges, gain/loss on intangible asset, warrant modifications, and unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted revenues less cost of revenues.

Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for adjusted diluted earnings per share (which includes the impact of anti-dilutive securities on a GAAP basis).

Certain components of the guidance given in this presentation with respect to our financial performance for the full year of 2026 are provided on a non-GAAP basis only without providing the most comparable guidance on a GAAP basis or a quantitative reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner because the preparation of such guidance on a GAAP basis and such reconciliation could not be accomplished without unreasonable efforts. The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such guidance on a GAAP basis or such reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations.

For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results, see the tables below.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Contact:

Investors

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media

media@miaxglobal.com

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 ($000, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Transaction and clearing fees $ 321,172

$ 287,905

$ 1,189,429

$ 1,000,114 Access fees 28,763

22,780

106,048

89,567 Market data fees 10,973

8,838

41,598

33,646 Other revenue 8,526

4,373

26,998

16,745 Total revenues 369,434

323,896

1,364,073

1,140,072 Cost of revenues:













Liquidity payments 230,913

201,778

837,896

727,177 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 12,717

17,328

55,264

68,462 Section 31 fees —

22,032

35,225

62,140 Equity rights program —

—

—

1,975 Other cost of revenues 1,303

1,053

5,158

4,674 Total cost of revenues 244,933

242,191

933,543

864,428 Revenues less cost of revenues 124,501

81,705

430,530

275,644 Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits 41,579

37,998

188,313

145,225 Information technology and communication costs 9,678

7,725

35,367

29,167 Depreciation and amortization 8,042

6,265

29,379

23,372 Occupancy costs 2,966

2,373

11,984

9,405 Professional fees and outside services 12,633

12,993

42,792

47,656 Marketing and business development 679

865

2,756

3,063 Acquisition-related costs —

—

2,901

— General, administrative, and other 6,235

6,328

25,070

20,581 Total operating expenses 81,812

74,547

338,562

278,469 Operating income (loss) 42,689

7,158

91,968

(2,825) Non-operating (expense) income:













Change in fair value of puttable common stock —

(2,445)

(2,229)

(10,594) Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued

with debt —

(3,027)

(1,172)

(4,662) Interest income 4,043

1,326

9,414

3,302 Interest expense and amortization of debt

issuance costs (176)

(4,419)

(12,886)

(13,951) Gain (loss) on sale of intangible asset —

—

(2,054)

52,604 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative assets (15,876)

7,156

(54,915)

83,840 Impairment of investments —

(4,108)

—

(4,108) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

(107,656)

— Other, net 186

1,624

10,951

1,475 Income (loss) before income tax provision 30,866

3,265

(68,579)

105,081 Income tax expense (922)

(374)

(1,450)

(3,095) Net income (loss) 29,944

2,891

(70,029)

101,986 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest —

—

—

(137) Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International

Holdings, Inc $ 29,944

$ 2,891

$ (70,029)

$ 102,123















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding













Basic 87,513,159

63,484,489

69,836,032

60,698,967 Diluted 109,603,947

76,386,956

69,836,032

74,625,858 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common

stock













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.05

$ (1.00)

$ 1.68 Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.04

$ (1.00)

$ 1.39

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 ($000, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 433,648

$ 150,341 Cash and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 27,618

30,809 Accounts receivable, net 98,107

92,415 Restricted cash 6,005

6,270 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 70,078

87,744 Participant margin deposits —

1,234 Receivables from broker-dealers, futures commission merchants, and clearing organizations 133,533

147,164 Current portion of derivative assets 6,017

33,536 Other current assets 39,232

23,303 Assets held for sale 40,976

— Total current assets 855,214

572,816 Investments 19,180

31,022 Fixed assets, net 46,854

44,478 Internally developed software, net 36,333

32,262 Goodwill 62,211

46,818 Other intangible assets, net 170,774

114,224 Derivative assets, net of current portion 5,114

50,304 Other assets, net 63,745

81,727 Total assets $ 1,259,425

$ 973,651 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 69,780

$ 120,361 Accrued compensation payable 39,412

33,523 Current portion of long-term debt 1,508

4,767 Deferred transaction revenues 9,572

2,710 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 69,578

87,244 Participant margin deposits —

1,234 Payables to customers 144,641

152,637 Payables to clearing organizations 11

2,746 Liabilities held for sale 2,758

— Total current liabilities 337,260

405,222 Long-term debt —

32,268 Deferred income taxes 22,386

10,766 Puttable common stock, net of current portion —

78,424 Puttable warrants issued with debt —

64,188 Other non-current liabilities 18,762

15,166 Total liabilities 378,408

606,034 Commitments and contingencies —

— Stockholders' equity:





Convertible preferred stock - par value $0.001 (25,000,000 authorized, and 0 issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 781,859 issued and outstanding at December 31,

2024) —

1 Common stock - voting and nonvoting, par value $0.001 (600,000,000 authorized

(400,000,000 voting, 200,000,000 nonvoting); 85,890,086 issued and 85,536,287 outstanding

common stock at December 31, 2025 (85,536,287 voting, 0 nonvoting) and 63,219,480 issued

and 63,181,011 outstanding non-puttable common stock at December 31, 2024 (59,683,661

voting, 3,497,350 nonvoting)) 86

63 Common stock in treasury, at cost, 353,799 shares at December 31, 2025 and 38,469 shares

at December 31, 2024 (8,232)

(775) Additional paid-in capital 1,522,143

930,638 Accumulated deficit (632,339)

(562,310) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (641)

— Total stockholders' equity 881,017

367,617 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,259,425

$ 973,651

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common

shareholders $ 73,308

$ (48)

$ (13,776)

$ (15,326)

$ (14,214)

$ 29,944 Interest expense and amortization of

debt issuance costs —

—

5

—

171

176 Interest income (344)

—

(186)

(174)

(3,339)

(4,043) Income tax expense —

—

—

489

433

922 Depreciation and amortization 4,327

1,029

1,514

462

710

8,042 EBITDA 77,291

981

(12,443)

(14,549)

(16,239)

35,041 Share based compensation(1) 3,909

628

2,600

496

1,926

9,559 Investment (gain) loss(2) —

—

(127)

—

73

(54) Litigation costs(3) 1,306

—

—

—

435

1,741 Unrealized loss on derivative assets(4) —

—

—

15,876

—

15,876 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,506

$ 1,609

$ (9,970)

$ 1,823

$ (13,805)

$ 62,163





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $5.1 million, restricted stock awards of $4.2 million, and warrants of $0.2 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2025 expense of $9.6 million is made up of $8.5 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.6 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.4 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment (gain) loss of $0.1 million represents an unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Represents the unrealized loss on 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of December 31, 2025.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common

shareholders $ 41,041

$ (6,293)

$ (9,893)

$ 4,381

$ (26,345)

$ 2,891 Interest expense and amortization of

debt issuance costs —

—

36

—

4,383

4,419 Interest income (459)

—

(212)

—

(655)

(1,326) Income tax expense —

—

1

—

373

374 Depreciation and amortization 3,100

1,423

1,045

157

540

6,265 EBITDA 43,682

(4,870)

(9,023)

4,538

(21,704)

12,623 Share based compensation(1) 3,937

1,049

2,655

573

1,825

10,039 Investment gain(2) —

—

(510)

—

—

(510) Litigation costs(3) 2,086

—

—

—

695

2,781 Change in fair value of puttable warrants

issued with debt(4) —

—

—

—

3,027

3,027 Change in fair value of puttable common

stock(5) —

—

—

—

2,445

2,445 Impairment charges(6) —

—

—

—

6,089

6,089 Unrealized gain on derivative assets(7) —

—

—

(7,156)

—

(7,156) Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,705

$ (3,821)

$ (6,878)

$ (2,045)

$ (7,623)

$ 29,338





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $2.9 million, restricted stock awards of $6.7 million and warrants of $0.4 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2024 expense of $10.0 million is made up of $9.0 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.7 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, $0.4 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment gain of $0.5 million represents an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. (5) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (6) Impairment charges include $4.1 million for an other-than-temporary impairment of minority equity investments held in three private companies, and $2.0 million related to owned land and building impairments. (7) Represents the unrealized gain on 375 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of December 31, 2024. These tokens were recorded at fair market value during the second quarter of 2024 when an active market emerged for the tokens.



Year Ended December 31, 2025

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common

shareholders $ 235,695

$ (12,014)

$ (53,710)

$ (58,645)

$ (181,355)

$ (70,029) Interest expense and amortization of

debt issuance costs —

—

111

—

12,775

12,886 Interest income (1,592)

—

(785)

(305)

(6,732)

(9,414) Income tax expense —

—

—

962

488

1,450 Depreciation and amortization 14,620

5,639

5,169

1,500

2,451

29,379 EBITDA 248,723

(6,375)

(49,215)

(56,488)

(172,373)

(35,728) Share based compensation(1) 24,815

4,460

15,288

1,473

11,530

57,566 Investment gain(2) —

—

(1,797)

—

(8,577)

(10,374) Litigation costs(3) 3,321

—

—

—

1,107

4,428 Impairment charges(4) —

—

—

—

2,717

2,717 Acquisition-related costs(5) —

—

—

—

2,901

2,901 Change in fair value of puttable warrants

issued with debt(6) —

—

—

—

1,172

1,172 Change in fair value of puttable common

stock(7) —

—

—

—

2,229

2,229 Loss on intangible asset(8) —

—

—

2,054

—

2,054 Unrealized loss on derivative assets(9) —

—

—

54,915

—

54,915 One time IPO payments(10) —

—

—

—

8,048

8,048 Warrant modifications(11) —

—

—

—

1,516

1,516 Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) —

—

—

—

107,656

107,656 Adjusted EBITDA $ 276,859

$ (1,915)

$ (35,724)

$ 1,954

$ (42,074)

$ 199,100





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $14.4 million, restricted stock awards of $42.0 million, and warrants of $1.2 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2025 expense of $57.6 million is made up of $53.3 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $2.8 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $1.5 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment gain of $10.4 million represents unrealized gain of $8.6 million from the TISE acquisition, and $1.8 million of unrealized gain on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Impairment charges of $2.7 million related to owned land and building impairments. (5) Related to the TISE acquisition. (6) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (7) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (8) Represents the realized loss on the second tranche of the 125 million Pyth tokens that were unlocked in the second quarter of 2025 by the Pyth Network and sold by BSX during the second quarter of 2025. (9) Reflects the unrealized loss resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of the 125 million Pyth tokens upon unlocking prior to their sale during the second quarter of 2025, and of the 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of December 31, 2025. (10) One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors. (11) Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants. (12) Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan.



Year Ended December 31, 2024

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common

shareholders $ 134,831

$ (27,148)

$ (42,420)

$ 125,650

$ (88,790)

$ 102,123 Interest expense and amortization of debt

issuance costs —

—

173

—

13,778

13,951 Interest income (1,264)

—

(899)

—

(1,139)

(3,302) Income tax expense (benefit) —

—

(2,188)

—

5,283

3,095 Depreciation and amortization 11,216

5,919

3,446

584

2,207

23,372 EBITDA 144,783

(21,229)

(41,888)

126,234

(68,661)

139,239 Share based compensation(1) 15,823

5,977

11,342

2,591

7,898

43,631 Investment (gain) loss(2) —

—

(952)

—

2,037

1,085 Litigation costs(3) 6,646

—

—

—

2,215

8,861 Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued

with debt(4) —

—

—

—

4,662

4,662 Change in fair value of puttable common

stock(5) —

—

—

—

10,594

10,594 Settlement fee(6) —

—

—

—

3,000

3,000 Settlement of induced conversion expense in

common stock(7) —

—

—

—

1,365

1,365 Gain on intangible asset(8) —

—

—

(52,604)

—

(52,604) Impairment charges(9) —

—

—

—

6,089

6,089 Unrealized gain on derivative assets(10) —

—

—

(83,840)

—

(83,840) Adjusted EBITDA $ 167,252

$ (15,252)

$ (31,498)

$ (7,619)

$ (30,801)

$ 82,082





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $11.6 million, restricted stock awards of $28.0 million and warrants of $2.0 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers as well as the expense associated with the ERP of $2.0 million. The 2024 expense of $43.6 million is made up of $37.0 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $2.9 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, $1.7 million to directors within general, administrative, and other, and $2.0 million in the ERP cost of revenues. (2) Investment (gain) loss of $1.1 million represents an unrealized loss for an observable price change in the value of an investment, net of unrealized gain on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. (5) The change in fair value of puttable common stock of $10.6 million represents the increase in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with the Company's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires the Company to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (6) The Company recognized expense of $3.0 million related to a settlement fee to its Prior Loan Agreement lender. (7) Represents the fair value of common stock issued to convertible loan holders in excess of the consideration issuable under the original term loan agreements, offered as an inducement to convert prior to maturity. (8) Represents the realized gain on 125 million Pyth tokens that were unlocked by the Pyth Network and sold by BSX during the second quarter of 2024. BSX sold these tokens for $52.6 million, net of expenses incurred. (9) Impairment charges include $4.1 million for an other-than-temporary impairment of minority equity investments held in three private companies, and $2.0 million related to owned land and building impairments. (10) Represents the unrealized gain on 375 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of December 31, 2024. These tokens were recorded at fair market value during the second quarter of 2024 when an active market emerged for the tokens.

Segment Operating Results

The following sets forth our results of operations by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Options Equities Futures International Corporate /

Other Total Revenues:











Transaction and clearing fees $ 275,800 $ 28,517 $ 16,799 $ 56 $ — $ 321,172 Access fees 24,718 3,823 239 40 (57) 28,763 Market data fees 7,135 2,513 1,253 79 (7) 10,973 Other revenue (27) 27 2,300 5,864 362 8,526 Total revenues 307,626 34,880 20,591 6,039 298 369,434 Cost of revenues:











Liquidity payments 199,528 28,308 3,077 — — 230,913 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 1,195 196 11,326 — — 12,717 Other cost of revenues(1) — — 1,383 — (80) 1,303 Total cost of revenues 200,723 28,504 15,786 — (80) 244,933 Revenues less cost of revenues 106,903 6,376 4,805 6,039 378 124,501 Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 18,503 2,843 12,139 3,020 5,074 41,579 Information technology and communication costs 4,120 1,824 2,747 705 282 9,678 Depreciation and amortization 4,327 1,029 1,514 462 710 8,042 Occupancy costs 1,548 173 598 226 421 2,966 Professional fees and outside services 3,295 174 651 440 8,073 12,633 Marketing and business development 114 30 297 116 122 679 General, administrative, and other 2,031 351 1,089 205 2,559 6,235 Total operating expenses 33,938 6,424 19,035 5,174 17,241 81,812 Operating income / (loss) 72,965 (48) (14,230) 865 (16,863) 42,689 Non-operating (expense) income:











Interest income 344 — 186 174 3,339 4,043 Interest expense and amortization of debt

issuance costs — — (5) — (171) (176) Unrealized loss on derivative assets — — — (15,876) — (15,876) Other, net (1) — 273 — (86) 186 Income (loss) before income tax provision 73,308 (48) (13,776) (14,837) (13,781) 30,866 Income tax expense — — — (489) (433) (922) Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International

Holdings, Inc $ 73,308 $ (48) $ (13,776) $ (15,326) $ (14,214) $ 29,944





(1) Futures other cost of revenues includes $0.3 million related to access fees, $0.3 million related to market data fees, and $0.7 million related to other revenue.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Options Equities Futures International Corporate /

Other Total Revenues:











Transaction and clearing fees $ 228,005 $ 39,834 $ 20,018 $ 48 $ — $ 287,905 Access fees 19,107 3,512 182 36 (57) 22,780 Market data fees 5,414 2,429 923 79 (7) 8,838 Other revenue 57 — 3,268 688 360 4,373 Total revenues 252,583 45,775 24,391 851 296 323,896 Cost of revenues:











Liquidity payments 165,164 34,451 2,163 — — 201,778 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 1,449 269 15,610 — — 17,328 Section 31 fees 12,823 9,209 — — — 22,032 Other cost of revenues(1) — — 1,053 — — 1,053 Total cost of revenues 179,436 43,929 18,826 — — 242,191 Revenues less cost of revenues 73,147 1,846 5,565 851 296 81,705 Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits 16,703 4,011 10,069 1,983 5,232 37,998 Information technology and communication costs 3,085 1,432 2,464 641 103 7,725 Depreciation and amortization 3,100 1,423 1,045 157 540 6,265 Occupancy costs 1,053 178 477 146 519 2,373 Professional fees and outside services 7,000 782 1,118 206 3,887 12,993 Marketing and business development 230 12 146 65 412 865 General, administrative, and other 1,394 301 1,238 428 2,967 6,328 Total operating expenses 32,565 8,139 16,557 3,626 13,660 74,547 Operating income / (loss) 40,582 (6,293) (10,992) (2,775) (13,364) 7,158 Non-operating (expense) income:











Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued

with debt — — — — (3,027) (3,027) Change in fair value of puttable common stock — — — — (2,445) (2,445) Interest income 459 — 212 — 655 1,326 Interest expense and amortization of debt

issuance costs — — (36) — (4,383) (4,419) Impairment of investments — — — — (4,108) (4,108) Unrealized gain on derivative assets — — — 7,156 — 7,156 Other, net — — 924 — 700 1,624 Income (loss) before income tax provision 41,041 (6,293) (9,892) 4,381 (25,972) 3,265 Income tax expense — — (1) — (373) (374) Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International

Holdings, Inc $ 41,041 $ (6,293) $ (9,893) $ 4,381 $ (26,345) $ 2,891





(1) Futures other cost of revenues includes $0.2 million related to access fees, $0.2 million related to market data fees, and $0.6 million related to other revenue.

The following summarizes revenues less cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for our business segments ($000, except percentages):





Options

Equities



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







December 31,

Percent

December 31,

Percent



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 106,903

$ 73,147

46.1 %

$ 6,376

$ 1,846

245.4 %

Operating expenses 33,938

32,565

4.2 %

6,424

8,139

(21.1) %

Operating income (loss) $ 72,965

$ 40,582

79.8 %

$ (48)

$ (6,293)

*

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 82,506

$ 49,705

66.0 %

$ 1,609

$ (3,821)

*

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 77.2 %

68.0 %





—

*





















































































Futures

International



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







December 31,

Percent

December 31,

Percent



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 4,805

$ 5,565

(13.7) %

$ 6,039

$ 851

609.6 %

Operating expenses 19,035

16,557

15.0 %

5,174

3,626

42.7 %

Operating income (loss) $ (14,230)

$ (10,992)

*

$ 865

$ (2,775)

*

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (9,970)

$ (6,878)

*

$ 1,823

$ (2,045)

*

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) *

*





30.2 %

*





* Not meaningful

(1) See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted revenues less cost of revenues.

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to adjusted earnings ($000):





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss) allocated to common shareholders $ 29,944

$ 2,891

$ (70,029)

$ 102,123

Share based compensation(1) 9,559

10,039

57,566

43,631

Investment (gain) loss(2) (54)

(510)

(10,374)

1,085

Litigation costs(3) 1,741

2,781

4,428

8,861

Impairment charges(4) —

6,089

2,717

6,089

Acquisition-related costs(5) —

—

2,901

—

Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(6) —

3,027

1,172

4,662

Change in fair value of puttable common stock(7) —

2,445

2,229

10,594

(Gain) loss on intangible asset(8) —

—

2,054

(52,604)

Settlement of induced conversion expense in common stock(9) —

—

—

1,365

Settlement fee(10) —

—

—

3,000

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative assets(11) 15,876

(7,156)

54,915

(83,840)

Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) —

—

107,656

—

Warrant modifications(13) —

—

1,516

—

One time IPO payments(14) —

—

8,048

—

Tax effect of adjustments —

(41)

—

(59)

Adjusted earnings $ 57,066

$ 19,565

$ 164,799

$ 44,907





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options, restricted stock awards and warrants that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. (2) Represents unrealized gain or loss from the TISE investment or acquisition and unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) 2025 impairment charges related to owned land and building impairments. 2024 impairment charges include $4.1 million for an other-than-temporary impairment of minority equity investments held in three private companies, and $2.0 million related to owned land and building impairments. (5) Related to the TISE acquisition. (6) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (7) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (8) 2025 represents the realized loss on the second tranche of the 125 million Pyth tokens that were unlocked in the second quarter of 2025 by the Pyth Network and sold by BSX during the second quarter of 2025. 2024 represents the realized gain on the first tranche of the 125 million Pyth tokens that were unlocked in the second quarter of 2024 by the Pyth Network and sold by BSX during the second quarter of 2024. (9) Represents the fair value of common stock issued to convertible loan holders in excess of the consideration issuable under the original term loan agreements, offered as an inducement to convert prior to maturity. (10) The Company recognized expense of $3.0 million related to a settlement fee paid to its Prior Loan Agreement lender. (11) Represents the unrealized gain or loss on Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network and unrealized gain or loss resulting from the mark-to-market valuation of the Pyth tokens upon unlocking prior to their sale. These tokens were recorded at fair market value during the second quarter of 2024 when an active market emerged for the tokens. (12) Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 Senior Secured Term Loan. (13) Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants. (14) One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors.

Earnings Per Share

The following table sets forth the computation of diluted income (loss) and adjusted earnings per share ($000, except share and per share data):



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income (loss) attributable to MIH $ 29,944

$ 2,891

$ (70,029)

$ 102,123 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 109,603,947

76,386,956

69,836,032

74,625,858 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.27

$ 0.04

$ (1.00)

1.39(1)















Adjusted earnings $ 57,066

$ 19,565

$ 164,799

$ 44,907 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for

adjusted diluted earnings per share 109,603,947

76,386,956

90,582,541

74,625,858 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.52

$ 0.26

$ 1.82

$ 0.62(1)





(1) Inclusive of the adjustment to net income/adjusted earnings related to interest expense on convertible debt for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Key Business Metrics Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024



Three Months Ended December 31,

Increase/

(Decrease)

Percent Change

Years Ended December 31,

Increase/

(Decrease)

Percent Change

2025

2024





2025

2024



Options:





























Number of trading days 64

64

—

— %

250

252

(2)

(0.8) % Total contracts:





























Market contracts – Equity and ETF (in

thousands) 3,907,421

3,042,309

865,112

28.4 %

13,949,424

11,178,827

2,770,597

24.8 % MIH contracts – Equity andETF (in

thousands) 710,111

484,721

225,390

46.5 %

2,384,481

1,690,223

694,258

41.1 % Average daily volume ("ADV")(defined

below)(1)





























Market ADV – Equity and ETF (in

thousands)(1) 61,053

47,536

13,517

28.4 %

55,798

44,360

11,438

25.8 % MIH ADV – Equity and ETF (in

thousands)(1) 11,095

7,574

3,521

46.5 %

9,538

6,707

2,831

42.2 % MIH market share 18.2 %

15.9 %

2.3 pts

14.5 %

17.1 %

15.1 %

2.0 pts

13.2 % Total Options revenue per contract ("RPC")(2) $0.106

$0.100

$0.006

6.0 %

$0.108

$0.091

$0.017

18.7 % U.S. Equities:





























Number of trading days 64

64

—

— %

250

252

(2)

(0.8) % Total shares:





























Market shares (in millions) 1,189,337

869,190

320,147

36.8 %

4,387,616

3,064,080

1,323,536

43.2 % MIH shares (in millions) 11,089

11,991

(902)

(7.5) %

45,798

49,865

(4,067)

(8.2) % ADV(1):





























Market ADV (in millions)(1) 18,583

13,581

5,002

36.8 %

17,550

12,159

5,391

44.3 % MIH ADV (in millions)(1) 173

187

(14)

(7.5) %

183

198

(15)

(7.6) % MIH market share 0.9 %

1.4 %

(0.5) pts

(35.7) %

1.0 %

1.6 %

(0.6) pts

(37.5) % Equities capture (per 100 shares) (defined

below)(3) $0.000

$(0.034)

$0.034

*

$(0.012)

$(0.040)

$0.028

* Futures:





























Number of trading days 64

64

—

— %

251

252

(1)

(0.4) % Agricultural products total contracts 524,040

777,110

(253,070)

(32.6) %

3,260,353

3,188,735

71,618

2.2 % Agricultural products ADV(1) 8,188

12,142

(3,954)

(32.6) %

12,989

12,654

335

2.6 % Agricultural products RPC(2) $2.281

$2.530

$(0.249)

(9.8) %

$2.241

$2.522

$(0.281)

(11.1) %

* Percentage calculation is not meaningful. Represents a change in inverted fees.



(1) ADV is calculated as total contracts or shares for the period divided by total trading days for the period. (2) RPC represents transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by total contracts traded during the period. (3) Equities capture per one hundred shares refers to transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by one-hundredth of total shares.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg