Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for August 2025

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) (MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported August 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries — MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

August 2025 and Year-to-Date Highlights

MIAX Exchange Group set a record average daily volume (ADV) of 9.5 million option contracts in August 2025 , a 59.1% increase from August 2024 .

, a 59.1% increase from . MIAX Exchange Group set a daily volume record of 14.2 million contracts executed on August 22, 2025 .

. MIAX Exchange Group set a year-to-date (YTD) ADV record of 8.8 million contracts through August 2025 .

. MIAX Exchange Group set a record YTD market share of 16.5% of multi-list volume through August 2025 .

. MIAX Futures reached a record YTD ADV of 15,728 contracts, an 18.7% increase from the same period in 2024.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below.



Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1) Year-to-Date Comparison Aug-25 Aug-24 % Chg Jul-25 % Chg Aug-25 Aug-24 % Chg U.S. Multi-list Options Trading Days 21 22

22

165 168

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's) 54,909 43,745 25.5 % 51,516 6.6 % 53,059 43,199 22.8 % MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's) 9,525 5,987 59.1 % 8,607 10.7 % 8,775 6,434 36.4 % MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share 17.3 % 13.7 % 26.8 % 16.7 % 3.8 % 16.5 % 14.9 % 11.0 % U.S. Equities U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions) 16,379 11,470 42.8 % 17,648 -7.2 % 17,053 11,653 46.3 % MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions) 169 182 -7.0 % 191 -11.6 % 184 201 -8.4 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.0 % 1.6 % -34.9 % 1.1 % -4.8 % 1.1 % 1.7 % -37.4 % MIAX Futures Exchange Trading Days 21 22

22

166 168

MIAX Futures ADV 11,190 16,984 -34.1 % 6,954 60.9 % 15,728 13,253 18.7 %

1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire™, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, MIAXdx™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant.

MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures and MIAXdx are Designated Contract Markets (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organizations (DCO) under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market that specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE is a leading European stock exchange providing international capital markets participants with a high-quality product and service offering for the listing and trading of securities, including high yield bonds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts, structured finance products and securitization transactions.

To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

