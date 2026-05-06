Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for April 2026

MIAX Exchange Group reports 23.9% increase in multi-list options ADV YTD

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported April 2026 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries — MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire® (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

April 2026 Highlights

MIAX Exchange Group reached a record year-to-date (YTD) average daily volume (ADV) of 10.8 million contracts through April 2026, a 23.9% increase from the same period in 2025

MIAX Exchange Group set a YTD market share record of 17.2% through April 2026, compared to 16.1% in the prior-year period

MIAX Exchange Group reached a market share of 16.9% in April 2026, a 3.1% increase from April 2025

MIAX Exchange Group reached an ADV of 10.6 million contracts in April 2026, a 16.4% increase from April 2025

The MIAX Sapphire options trading floor reported its first million contract volume day on April 14, 2026

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates, are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.

MIAX Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1) Year-to-Date Comparison Apr-26 Apr-25 % Chg Mar-26 % Chg Apr-26 Apr-25 % Chg U.S. Multi-list Options Trading Days 21 21

22

82 81

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's) 62,496 55,340 12.9 % 61,770 1.2 % 62,608 54,054 15.8 % MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's) 10,593 9,099 16.4 % 10,696 -1.0 % 10,795 8,716 23.9 % MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share 16.9 % 16.4 % 3.1 % 17.3 % -2.1 % 17.2 % 16.1 % 6.9 % U.S. Equities U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions) 17,815 19,318 -7.8 % 20,471 -13.0 % 19,429 16,634 16.8 % MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions) 177 206 -13.9 % 194 -8.4 % 177 184 -3.7 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.0 % 1.1 % -6.6 % 0.9 % 5.2 % 0.9 % 1.1 % -17.5 % MIAX Futures Exchange Trading Days 21 21

22

82 82

MIAX Futures ADV 12,421 17,861 -30.5 % 10,394 19.5 % 11,227 17,966 -37.5 %

1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.



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