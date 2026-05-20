Miami International Holdings Announces OCC Clearing and Settlement Agreement for MIAX Futures Exchange

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX®) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced a clearing and settlement agreement between MIAX Futures™ and the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization.

The agreement allows MIAX Futures market participants who are members of OCC to realize potential capital efficiencies by cross-margining products listed on MIAX Futures against complementary products listed by MIAX Futures and other securities exchanges (including the MIAX exchanges) and futures markets.

"We are pleased to build on our longstanding relationship with OCC and bring its suite of clearing and risk management services to MIAX Futures market participants," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "This agreement will provide our market participants with significant capital efficiencies when trading financial futures including our new Bloomberg equity index futures that began trading on MIAX Futures on May 17."

"We are pleased to welcome MIAX Futures as OCC's fifth participant exchange under the MIAX name," said Andrej Bolkovic, Chief Executive Officer of OCC. "MIAX Futures will benefit from our full range of clearing and risk management capabilities available to all our participating exchanges, and provide our clearing members with potential capital efficiencies through our internal cross-margining program. We look forward to continued collaboration with MIAX to promote operational excellence and innovation while supporting the continued growth of exchange-traded options and futures."

Mr. Gallagher added, "I want to personally acknowledge and thank the OCC team for their support as we worked to finalize the clearing and settlement agreement in time for the May 17 launch of the Tini™ Bloomberg 100 Index Futures contract."

MIAX Futures is listing Bloomberg equity index futures using a phased launch schedule. The first product, Tini Bloomberg 100 Index Futures, listed on May 17, 2026 (May 18, 2026 trade date). Tini Bloomberg 500 Index Futures are scheduled to be listed on May 31, 2026 (June 1, 2026 trade date). Bloomberg 500 Index Futures are scheduled to be listed on June 7, 2026 (June 8, 2026 trade date).

MIAX Futures, a registered derivatives clearing organization (DCO) and designated contract market (DCM), will continue to clear its flagship product — Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) — and all other agricultural products listed on the exchange.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

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