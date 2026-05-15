Miami International Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX®) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 9:40 a.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Thomas P. Gallagher and Chief Financial Officer Lance Emmons will present at the 46 th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago.

Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. On Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Thomas P. Gallagher will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference in New York.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Thomas P. Gallagher and Chief Financial Officer Lance Emmons will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference in New York.

The presentations will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the Events and Presentations section of MIAX's Investor Relations website at ir.miaxglobal.com.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.



Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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MIAX Contacts:

Investors

John T. Williams

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media

Andy Nybo

media@miaxglobal.com

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