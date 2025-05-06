Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for April 2025; Record Monthly and YTD Volume and Market Share across Multiple Exchanges as Options Volume Jumps 33.8%

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported April 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

April 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 191.1 million contracts in April 2025 , a 33.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 706.0 million contracts. April 2025 market share reached 16.4%, a 6.3% increase YoY. The MIAX Exchange Group set a new daily volume record of 13.5 million contracts on April 4, 2025 .

. In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 375,074 contracts, a 10.3% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume and average daily volume (ADV) reached record levels at 1.5 million contracts and 17,966 contracts, respectively.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

81 83

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,162,132,224 923,580,569 25.8 % 1,116,829,888 4.1 % 4,378,365,285 3,565,541,087 22.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 191,086,968 142,830,981 33.8 % 173,627,993 10.1 % 705,990,413 565,561,950 24.8 % MIAX Options 81,482,929 57,387,191 42.0 % 76,372,997 6.7 % 301,011,287 227,664,575 32.2 % MIAX Pearl 30,839,954 49,961,636 -38.3 % 31,361,142 -1.7 % 126,136,381 203,496,936 -38.0 % MIAX Emerald 41,960,966 35,482,154 18.3 % 42,508,956 -1.3 % 176,270,134 134,400,439 31.2 % MIAX Sapphire 36,803,119 - - 23,384,898 57.4 % 102,572,611 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 55,339,630 41,980,935 31.8 % 53,182,376 4.1 % 54,053,892 42,958,326 25.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 9,099,379 6,492,317 40.2 % 8,268,000 10.1 % 8,715,931 6,813,999 27.9 % MIAX Options 3,880,139 2,608,509 48.7 % 3,636,809 6.7 % 3,716,189 2,742,947 35.5 % MIAX Pearl 1,468,569 2,270,983 -35.3 % 1,493,388 -1.7 % 1,557,239 2,451,770 -36.5 % MIAX Emerald 1,998,141 1,612,825 23.9 % 2,024,236 -1.3 % 2,176,174 1,619,282 34.4 % MIAX Sapphire 1,752,529 - - 1,113,567 57.4 % 1,266,329 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.44 % 15.46 % 6.3 % 15.55 % 5.8 % 16.12 % 15.86 % 1.7 % MIAX Options 7.01 % 6.21 % 12.8 % 6.84 % 2.5 % 6.87 % 6.39 % 7.7 % MIAX Pearl 2.65 % 5.41 % -50.9 % 2.81 % -5.5 % 2.88 % 5.71 % -49.5 % MIAX Emerald 3.61 % 3.84 % -6.0 % 3.81 % -5.1 % 4.03 % 3.77 % 6.8 % MIAX Sapphire 3.17 % - - 2.09 % 51.2 % 2.34 % - -



(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.



Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

81 83

U.S. Equities Industry 405,683 241,143 68.2 % 336,175 20.7 % 1,347,371 958,929 40.5 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,326 5,083 -14.9 % 3,427 26.2 % 14,883 18,234 -18.4 % MIAX Pearl ADV 206 231 -10.8 % 163 26.2 % 184 220 -16.4 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.07 % 2.11 % -49.4 % 1.02 % 4.6 % 1.10 % 1.90 % -41.9 %



Futures and Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Futures, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

82 83

MIAX Futures Volume 375,074 339,956 10.3 % 309,006 21.4 % 1,473,190 1,061,210 38.8 % MIAX Futures ADV 17,861 15,453 15.6 % 14,715 21.4 % 17,966 12,786 40.5 % MIAX Futures Open Interest 80,546 57,003 41.3 % 95,158 -15.4 %







About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

