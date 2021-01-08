Miami International Holdings Reports 2020 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group

MIAX

08 Jan, 2021, 14:30 GMT

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported 2020 year-end options trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), with each of the three exchanges and the MIAX Exchange Group setting new market share and volume records over the course of the year. The MIAX Exchange Group's market share increased approximately 19% year-over-year compared to 2019.

Additionally, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed a record 61,792,297 shares on December 3, 2020. Monthly reporting of the MIAX Exchange Group's equity trading results will be included with January 2021 results.

Equity Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg.

Nov-20

% Chg.

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg.

Trading Days

22

21

20

253

252

U.S. Equity Options Industry

719,646,140

373,792,463

92.5%

640,174,308

12.4%

7,004,304,148

4,420,542,768

58.4%

MIAX Exchange Group

79,347,042

36,464,337

117.6%

69,070,280

14.9%

827,187,596

439,614,442

88.2%

MIAX

31,200,513

14,723,870

111.9%

24,998,418

24.8%

330,036,680

177,085,434

86.4%

MIAX Pearl

22,347,253

18,507,078

20.7%

21,710,167

2.9%

293,410,388

233,794,910

25.5%

MIAX Emerald

25,799,276

3,233,389

697.9%

22,361,695

15.4%

203,740,528

28,734,098

609.1%

Equity Options ADV

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg.

Nov-20

% Chg.

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg.

U.S. Equity Options Industry

32,711,188

17,799,641

83.8%

32,008,715

2.2%

27,684,997

17,541,836

57.8%

MIAX Exchange Group

3,606,684

1,736,397

107.7%

3,453,514

4.4%

3,269,516

1,744,502

87.4%

MIAX

1,418,205

701,137

102.3%

1,249,921

13.5%

1,304,493

702,720

85.6%

MIAX Pearl

1,015,784

881,289

15.3%

1,085,508

-6.4%

1,159,725

927,758

25.0%

MIAX Emerald

1,172,694

153,971

661.6%

1,118,085

4.9%

805,299

114,024

606.3%










Equity Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market Share

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg.

Nov-20

% Chg.

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

11.03%

9.76%

13.0%

10.79%

2.2%

11.81%

9.94%

18.8%

MIAX

4.34%

3.94%

10.1%

3.90%

11.0%

4.71%

4.01%

17.6%

MIAX Pearl

3.11%

4.95%

-37.3%

3.39%

-8.4%

4.19%

5.29%

-20.8%

MIAX Emerald

3.58%

0.87%

314.4%

3.49%

2.6%

2.91%

0.65%

347.5%

2020 Market Share and Volume Records:

MIAX

MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

15.50%

September 3, 2020

Volume

6,664,360

September 3, 2020

Monthly

Market Share

13.71%

September 2020

Volume

86,720,900

September 2020

Quarterly

Market Share

12.47%

Q3 2020

Volume

224,171,106

Q3 2020


MIAX Options

MIAX Equity Options Records

Single Day

Volume

2,707,322

September 4, 2020

Monthly

Volume

36,901,910

September 2020

Quarterly

Volume

93,460,072

Q3 2020


MIAX Pearl Options

MIAX Pearl Equity Options Records

Single Day

Volume

2,780,300

February 28, 2020

Monthly

Volume

34,463,389

June 2020

Quarterly

Volume

79,689,376

Q2 2020


MIAX Emerald

MIAX Emerald Equity Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

4.96%

September 2, 2020

Volume

2,028,075

September 3, 2020

Monthly

Market Share

4.10%

September 2020

Volume

25,954,431

September 2020

Quarterly

Market Share

3.56%

Q4 2020

Volume

69,706,440

Q4 2020

Other 2020 achievements and announcements include:

MIH

  • Completed acquisition of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
  • Completed acquisition of the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
  • Launched MIAX Pearl Equities, which completed its first day of live trading in the symbol NTGR (NETGEAR Inc.) on September 29, 2020.
  • Completed strategic transaction with industry-leading firms to trade on MIAX Pearl Equities. Among the firms participating in the transaction are Citadel Securities, LLC, Hudson River Trading, Jump Trading Group, Simplex Trading, LLC, Susquehanna Securities, LLC, and UBS.
  • Completed equity investment in MEEG Holdings Limited, the parent holding company of MidChains, an upcoming digital asset trading exchange.
  • Announced strategic partnership and competed equity investment in Diamond Standard, Inc., creator of the first fungible diamond commodity.
  • Announced strategic partnership and completed equity investment in Vesica Technologies, a financial technology company that creates products and services that make financial data more accessible and actionable to users.
  • Completed equity investment in StratiFi Technologies, Inc., an upcoming portfolio risk analysis and compliance platform.

MIAX Exchange Group

  • Won the "Most Innovative Exchange Technology" category at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2020.

MIAX

  • Relaunched futures on the SPIKES® Index on MGEX via the CME Globex® platform on December 14, 2020.

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

