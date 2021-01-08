Miami International Holdings Reports 2020 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group
PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported 2020 year-end options trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), with each of the three exchanges and the MIAX Exchange Group setting new market share and volume records over the course of the year. The MIAX Exchange Group's market share increased approximately 19% year-over-year compared to 2019.
Additionally, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed a record 61,792,297 shares on December 3, 2020. Monthly reporting of the MIAX Exchange Group's equity trading results will be included with January 2021 results.
Equity Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Contracts
Dec-20
Dec-19
% Chg.
Nov-20
% Chg.
Dec-20
Dec-19
% Chg.
Trading Days
22
21
20
253
252
U.S. Equity Options Industry
719,646,140
373,792,463
92.5%
640,174,308
12.4%
7,004,304,148
4,420,542,768
58.4%
MIAX Exchange Group
79,347,042
36,464,337
117.6%
69,070,280
14.9%
827,187,596
439,614,442
88.2%
MIAX
31,200,513
14,723,870
111.9%
24,998,418
24.8%
330,036,680
177,085,434
86.4%
MIAX Pearl
22,347,253
18,507,078
20.7%
21,710,167
2.9%
293,410,388
233,794,910
25.5%
MIAX Emerald
25,799,276
3,233,389
697.9%
22,361,695
15.4%
203,740,528
28,734,098
609.1%
Equity Options ADV
Dec-20
Dec-19
% Chg.
Nov-20
% Chg.
Dec-20
Dec-19
% Chg.
U.S. Equity Options Industry
32,711,188
17,799,641
83.8%
32,008,715
2.2%
27,684,997
17,541,836
57.8%
MIAX Exchange Group
3,606,684
1,736,397
107.7%
3,453,514
4.4%
3,269,516
1,744,502
87.4%
MIAX
1,418,205
701,137
102.3%
1,249,921
13.5%
1,304,493
702,720
85.6%
MIAX Pearl
1,015,784
881,289
15.3%
1,085,508
-6.4%
1,159,725
927,758
25.0%
MIAX Emerald
1,172,694
153,971
661.6%
1,118,085
4.9%
805,299
114,024
606.3%
Equity Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Market Share
Dec-20
Dec-19
% Chg.
Nov-20
% Chg.
Dec-20
Dec-19
% Chg.
MIAX Exchange Group
11.03%
9.76%
13.0%
10.79%
2.2%
11.81%
9.94%
18.8%
MIAX
4.34%
3.94%
10.1%
3.90%
11.0%
4.71%
4.01%
17.6%
MIAX Pearl
3.11%
4.95%
-37.3%
3.39%
-8.4%
4.19%
5.29%
-20.8%
MIAX Emerald
3.58%
0.87%
314.4%
3.49%
2.6%
2.91%
0.65%
347.5%
2020 Market Share and Volume Records:
MIAX
MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records
Single Day
Market Share
15.50%
September 3, 2020
Volume
6,664,360
September 3, 2020
Monthly
Market Share
13.71%
September 2020
Volume
86,720,900
September 2020
Quarterly
Market Share
12.47%
Q3 2020
Volume
224,171,106
Q3 2020
MIAX Options
MIAX Equity Options Records
Single Day
Volume
2,707,322
September 4, 2020
Monthly
Volume
36,901,910
September 2020
Quarterly
Volume
93,460,072
Q3 2020
MIAX Pearl Options
MIAX Pearl Equity Options Records
Single Day
Volume
2,780,300
February 28, 2020
Monthly
Volume
34,463,389
June 2020
Quarterly
Volume
79,689,376
Q2 2020
MIAX Emerald
MIAX Emerald Equity Options Records
Single Day
Market Share
4.96%
September 2, 2020
Volume
2,028,075
September 3, 2020
Monthly
Market Share
4.10%
September 2020
Volume
25,954,431
September 2020
Quarterly
Market Share
3.56%
Q4 2020
Volume
69,706,440
Q4 2020
Other 2020 achievements and announcements include:
MIH
- Completed acquisition of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
- Completed acquisition of the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
- Launched MIAX Pearl Equities, which completed its first day of live trading in the symbol NTGR (NETGEAR Inc.) on September 29, 2020.
- Completed strategic transaction with industry-leading firms to trade on MIAX Pearl Equities. Among the firms participating in the transaction are Citadel Securities, LLC, Hudson River Trading, Jump Trading Group, Simplex Trading, LLC, Susquehanna Securities, LLC, and UBS.
- Completed equity investment in MEEG Holdings Limited, the parent holding company of MidChains, an upcoming digital asset trading exchange.
- Announced strategic partnership and competed equity investment in Diamond Standard, Inc., creator of the first fungible diamond commodity.
- Announced strategic partnership and completed equity investment in Vesica Technologies, a financial technology company that creates products and services that make financial data more accessible and actionable to users.
- Completed equity investment in StratiFi Technologies, Inc., an upcoming portfolio risk analysis and compliance platform.
MIAX Exchange Group
- Won the "Most Innovative Exchange Technology" category at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2020.
MIAX
- Relaunched futures on the SPIKES® Index on MGEX via the CME Globex® platform on December 14, 2020.
For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.
To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
