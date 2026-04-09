Miami International Holdings Announces the Passing of Board Member Murray Stahl

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the passing of Murray Stahl, a valued member of its Board of Directors.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved friend and colleague Murray Stahl," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "Our deepest condolences are with the Stahl family and Murray's colleagues at Horizon Kinetics. He was an exceptional leader and a treasured member of our Board whose spirit and support left a lasting influence on MIAX."

Mr. Gallagher went on to state, "I feel fortunate to have known and worked alongside Murray for over 15 years. He will be remembered not only for his incredible professional achievements, but also for his character, generosity, and the respect he showed to everyone around him. Murray was an early believer in what all of us at MIAX were striving to achieve and we will always be grateful for his steadfast support."

Mr. Stahl served as a director of MIAX since July 2025. He was also a director of MIAX Futures™ since 2013 and a member of the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) Council since 2014, both wholly owned subsidiaries of MIAX. Mr. Stahl was the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of FRMO Corp. He served on the boards of Texas Pacific Land Corporation and multiple privately-held companies.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

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