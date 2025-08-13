Miami International Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, $2.00 above the high end of the expected price range. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MIAX" on August 14, 2025. The offering is expected to close on or around August 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. MIH also has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Raymond James, William Blair and Rosenblatt are acting as joint bookrunning managers.

The offering of MIH's shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to MIH's common stock was declared effective by the SEC on August 13, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX Futures offers trading in a variety of products including Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM and DCO with the CFTC.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. TISE offices are located in Guernsey, Dublin, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.

