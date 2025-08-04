Miami International Holdings Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. ("MIH"), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock. MIH also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19 and $21 per share. MIH's common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MIAX."

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Raymond James, William Blair and Rosenblatt are acting as joint bookrunning managers.

The proposed offering of MIH's shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to MIH's common stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The shares of common stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX Futures offers trading in a variety of products including Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM and DCO with the CFTC.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda.

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies and lists high yield bonds, structured finance products, investment funds and UK Real Estate Investment Trusts.

