mHealth Market Size to Hit USD 370.7 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global mHealth market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increase in the adoption of mHealth, a surge in cases of heart disease, and an increase in awareness regarding mHealth devices in developing countries.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, 'mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology, and Others), and Stakeholders (Mobile Operator, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Application and Content Players): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.' According to the report, the global mHealth industry size generated USD 70.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to generate USD 370.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global mHealth market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increase in the adoption of mHealth, a surge in cases of heart disease, and an increase in awareness regarding mHealth devices in developing countries. However, concerns related to ensuring regulatory compliance are hampering the mHealth market growth. On the contrary, the high growth potential in developing countries and the increase in R&D in mHealth are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the mHealth market during the forecast period.

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Key Market Insights

Key Laboratory findings from Allied Market Research's Mobile Health mHealth Market Analysis:

The mHealth Services segment contributed the largest share of revenue to the global mHealth market in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of worldwide revenue from that mHealth market, owing to scalable adoption of mHealth services and substantial availability of a myriad of mobile health service providers for diabetes & heart disease management.

By the segments, mHealth Devices segment set to cross and register fastest CAGR of 21.4% between 2023-2032 owing to increasing R&D investment coupled with growing demand for wearable monitoring hardware across healthcare settings.

The Cardiovascular segment accounted for the largest application-level market share in 2022, mainly due to increased prevalence of heart disease and increasing need for continuous patient monitoring and remote condition management.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, with the diabetic segment projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during forecast period owing to increasing demand for glucose monitoring devices and ongoing trend of growing awareness regarding home-based monitoring solutions in developing countries like China and India.

In terms of stakeholders revenue share in 2022, the Mobile Operators and Device Vendors segments represented more than two-fifths and about one-fourth of the global market respectively, whereas the Device Vendors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period.

North America was the highest regional market share in 2022, with more than two-fifths of global mHealth revenue and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow the highest regional CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Middle East due to smartphone penetration, expanding healthcare infrastructure and large unmet patient population.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Type, Application & Stakeholder, the Mobile Health Market can be segmented / classified into several categories that do each reveal unique growth drivers and business opportunities.

On the basis of type, the mHealth Services segment occupied more than three-fifths share of global mHealth market revenue in 2022. Conversely, the mHealth Devices segment is anticipated to continue leading the market during 2022–2032, with a highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2032 as a result of increase in R&D activities and rapid rise in demand for mHealth devices. This segment of the devices includes blood glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, cardiac monitor, neurological monitors and so on, as well as wearable fitness trackers categories in which innovation and cost reduction are occurring simultaneously to broaden global consumer and clinical adoption.

By Application, cardiovascular segment dominated the market, in 2022 as there has been an increase in cardiovascular diseases which require continuous monitoring to prevent and optimize treatment. The quickened development of the global CGM devices and Connected diabetes management app platforms underpinning an integrated digital care pathway, connecting patients, physicians, and pharmacies is a factor for surge growth in this segment. The Respiratory Diseases and Neurological Disorders segments, represent major & rapidly growing application areas while Others category captures the mental health, oncology and women health applications all growing quickly on mobile platforms leveraging what has proven effective for other previously underserved categories.

By Stakeholder, in terms of stakeholder, 2022 was the year of Mobile Operators segment, which accounted for more than two-fifths global mHealth market revenue due to secure end-to-end healthcare services and content-based wellness information provided. The Device Vendors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032, attributed due to rising demand for mHealth devices in treatment and diagnostics delivery Healthcare Providers comprising both mobile health platforms deployed by hospitals, clinics and specialist practices as well as Application & Content Players the latter being a fast-growing segment where new AI-native health app developers build up platforms that challenge established notions of how patients interact with their own health data.

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Regional Insights

Based on the region, North America was the largest market in 2022, as it accounted for more than two-fifths of mHealth revenue across the globe and is likely to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The USA leads the way in terms of regional leadership, because of their unrivalled digital health infrastructure with the highest concentration of mobile health technology companies alongside relatively strong NIH and private venture funding (in 2024 US digital health startups raised USD 10.1 billion across 497 deals) and a legislative regime that has provided transparent pathways for mobile medical device and health app approval. North America is the largest market for mobile health products and at the center of some pioneering companies such as Boston Scientific, Dexcom, Fitbit (A Google Company) and WellDoc all of which are headquartered in North America. Canada is adding incremental buoyancy in secondary volume, as the universal healthcare system continues to incorporate digital health platforms at an accelerating rate.

Europe accounted for the second-largest regional share in the Mobile Health market and is anticipated to hold a considerable market share by 2032 owing to high chronic disease prevalence, strong government investment towards digital health & gradually supportive regulatory environment. In Europe, the UK is the front runner with hundreds of mHealth platforms deployed at scale due to institutional demand generated by NHS Digital's funding for virtual ward programs and chronic disease management frameworks. Germany is the fastest-growing of European systems as statury health insurance cover now includes eligible digital medical device a reimbursement model that is the first of its kind in the world that also a has sparked mHealth app development all-over Europe. The Netherlands and Nordics are a hotbed for digital health startups whilst France is marching forward with its 'Ma Santé 2022' digital health roadmap.

With Asia-Pacific having the largest mobile subscriber base on the Planet (1.73 billion unique mobile subscriptions in Asia-Pacific by end-2022), this region is expected to lead the highest CAGR during the forecast period. along with the quickly growing healthcare infrastructure and thriving need for low-cost at distance care solutions. China leads in regional revenue: with around 1.067 billion Internet (mobile) users at December 2022, and based on population penetration rate of 75.6%, there is an enormous addressable base for mobile health services in China. The fastest-growing national market in India, is driven by such large population of diabetic and cardiovascular patients; however, the government does have the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to create a national digital health ID and EHR infrastructure. As such, both Japan and South Korea add to a milieu of more sophisticated institutional mHealth adoption while Singapore & Taiwan act as regional digital health innovation hubs. Even in the Middle East & Africa (MEA), high smartphone penetration, government healthcare modernization spending especially in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Israel, as well as a large underserved patient population are generating strong short to mid-term as well long term growth opportunities.

Leading Market Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

DexCom, Inc.

FITBIT, INC. (Google)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Omada Health

Omron Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mHealth market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as agreements, acquisitions, product launches, product approvals, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

March 2025: Samsung unveiled AI-driven sleep environment insights at MWC 2025, incorporating room brightness, temperature, and humidity monitoring into the Galaxy S25 and Samsung Health ecosystem advancing personalized mHealth recommendations at consumer scale.

January 2025: Samsung announced its Galaxy Ring wearable expanding into 15 additional countries with new sizes and enhanced sleep-tracking features including Sleep-environment Reports, Sleep-time Guidance, and a Mindfulness Tracker marking a significant expansion of the mHealth wearables category.

May 2025: Medtronic partnered with Corsano Health to exclusively distribute its medically certified multiparameter wearable in Western Europe, enabling continuous real-time monitoring of vital signs including heart rate, respiration, ECG, and cuffless blood pressure advancing hospital-at-home care capabilities.

December 2024: Dexcom, Inc. announced new strategic developments expanding its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) ecosystem reinforcing its position as the leading platform for diabetes-focused mHealth solutions globally.

September 2024: Mobile Health Consumer, Inc. launched two new programs to address growing demand for GLP-1 medications while supporting lasting lifestyle interventions reflecting the emerging integration of weight management therapeutics with mobile health delivery platforms.

September 2024: Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired the Critical Care product group from Edwards Lifesciences, enriching BD's monitoring portfolio with AI-powered clinical decision-making tools a significant convergence of critical care hardware and digital health analytics.

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