Metro Supply Chain to join NX Group to accelerate global growth while maintaining its strong Canadian roots

MONTRÉAL, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Supply Chain Inc. today announced that LDC Metro Holdings Inc. ("LDC"), its majority shareholder, together with La Caisse, has entered into an agreement for the sale of Metro Supply Chain to Nippon Express Holdings Inc. ("NX Group"), a global logistics group headquartered in Japan with operations across more than 50 countries. The transaction marks the next step in Metro Supply Chain's long-term development and positions the company for continued growth.

The transaction values Metro Supply Chain at a purchase price of up to 2.2 billion Canadian dollars, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months. Until completion, Metro Supply Chain will continue to operate as usual with no disruption to the business.

Over more than five decades, Metro Supply Chain has grown from a single warehouse in Montréal into a leading supply chain solutions provider operating across Canada, the US and the UK, built on strong customer relationships, operational capabilities, and a people-focused culture. Under LDC's ownership, Metro Supply Chain has delivered sustained growth and strong operational performance. This transaction represents the culmination of a multi-year growth strategy led by LDC alongside its financial partners.

To support this next phase of growth, Metro Supply Chain will join NX Group, a global logistics group with a long history and global presence. Founded in 1937, NX Group is a publicly listed global logistics group. NX Group operates with a holding company structure, focusing on governance, long-term strategy, and investment, while enabling local leadership teams to retain autonomy over day-to-day operations. This approach aligns closely with Metro Supply Chain's operating model.

As part of the transaction, NX Group has made firm commitments to maintain Metro Supply Chain's management team and headquarters in Montréal, with day-to-day decision-making remaining local. NX Group shall not materially downsize the head office workforce based in Québec, nor relocate a material portion of the management workforce located in Québec.

"Our philosophy has always been to build strong businesses alongside exceptional management teams and long-term partners," said Chiko Nanji, Founder and Group Chairman of Metro Supply Chain and Chairman of LDC. "Metro exemplifies that approach—earning the trust of its people, customers, and partners through a focus on relationships, operational excellence, and culture. This transaction recognizes the strength of what has been built and positions the company for its next phase of growth with a global partner that shares our values. With greater resources, and a global network, Metro is well positioned to deepen its presence in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. and expand into new markets. I'm pleased to remain on the Board to support continuity and long-term success, and grateful to our partners at La Caisse and Investissement Québec, as well as our banking partners led by National Bank, for their support through a period of significant value creation."

"This transaction gives Metro Supply Chain access to additional scale and investment, while allowing us to continue operating the business as we do today," said Chris Fenton, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Supply Chain. "Our leadership remains in place, and our focus continues to be on delivering for our customers. For our customers, this means continuity, with the same teams, no changes to service or existing agreements, and over time, the benefit of increased scale and investment."

"La Caisse has supported Metro Supply Chain's growth and evolution since its initial investment in 2018, a partnership marked by successive reinvestments and strong returns for its depositors," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice–President and Head of Québec at La Caisse. "The commitment to maintain the head office of this Canadian logistics leader in Québec, along with its management team and local workforce, was a key factor for us. This new partnership will enable Metro Supply Chain to build on its success and enter the next phase of its growth."

"Metro Supply Chain represents a strong strategic fit for our group," said Satoshi Otsuji, Senior Managing Executive Officer of Nippon Express Holdings. "Its capabilities, customer relationships, and market position in North America complement our global network and long-term growth strategy. We look forward to supporting Metro Supply Chain's continued development while respecting its local leadership and strengths."

J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisor to Metro Supply Chain. Osler acted as legal advisor to Metro Supply Chain, with Stikeman Elliott acting as legal advisor to LDC, and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acting as legal advisor to La Caisse.

About Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

NX Group is a world-leading logistics provider established in Japan in 1937. With over 78,000 professionals in 57 countries and regions, the NX Group is renowned for its global presence. Our holding company, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is listed on the Prime Market, the highest tier of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Distinguished by its unwavering commitment to excellence, the NX Group holds a strong market position in air, sea, rail, and truck transport as well as contract logistics, offering high-quality end-to-end supply chain solutions that seamlessly integrate information technology. As a partner that goes beyond simply transporting goods, the NX Group is committed to creating sustainable and environmentally conscious supply chains. We strive to co-create our customers' future by providing innovative solutions. For more information about our company, please visit https://www.nipponexpress-holdings.com/en/?_langEN.

About Metro Supply Chain Inc.

Metro Supply Chain is a trusted supply chain partner that enables fast–growing, leading businesses to adapt, scale, and thrive. For more than 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has delivered integrated supply chain solutions supported by advanced systems, automation, robotics, and business intelligence. With approximately 9,000 team members operating more than 22.5 million square feet across 190 sites in North America and the UK, Metro Supply Chain provides the physical and digital infrastructure that powers smarter, more responsive logistics networks. Consistently recognized as a top–performing supplier, Metro Supply Chain combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology and a strong focus on customer outcomes.

About LDC Metro Holdings Inc.

LDC Metro Holdings Inc. (LDC) is a diversified holding company founded in 1974. LDC invests in logistics companies and businesses directly related to the logistics industry. In addition to its operating investments, LDC owns, manages, and develops residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial real estate assets across multiple geographies.