Metro Supply Chain Group Inc. acquires warehousing assets in the Southern US from BR Williams

Disciplined US investment strengthens scalable capacity in core industrial and mobility markets

MONTREAL, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Supply Chain Group Inc., the parent company of Metro Supply Chain, announced today that it has agreed, through one of its US subsidiaries, to acquire select warehousing assets in the Southern US from BR Williams. The acquisition further strengthens Metro Supply Chain's US contract logistics platform and supports its long-term growth strategy in priority markets. Metro Supply Chain is a trusted third-party logistics (3PL) partner to many of the world's fastest-growing organizations.

Metro Supply Chain

The transaction adds approximately 1.5 million square feet to Metro Supply Chain's US footprint, bringing the total US operations to 6 million square feet. This expansion enhances the company's capacity in key US markets. It strengthens its ability to support customers operating in the industrial and mobility sectors, including defence, with scalable and resilient logistics solutions.

All acquired facilities will continue to operate without disruption. Established local leadership teams and experienced site personnel will remain in place, ensuring continuity of service, operational stability and the preservation of strong customer relationships as the facilities are integrated into Metro Supply Chain's expanding US network.

Strategic expansion of the US warehousing network

Located in Alabama and Florida, the acquired sites align closely with Metro Supply Chain's scalable operating model and complement its existing infrastructure and service offerings across North America. The transaction strengthens the company's logistics asset portfolio in key manufacturing regions and enhances its ability to support long-term customer growth.

This acquisition supports Metro Supply Chain's long-term growth strategy by:

Expanding its presence in core US markets to support scalable, long-term customer growth

Investing in the industrial and mobility sectors, where customers require resilient, high-performance logistics solutions

Adding strategic capacity in key manufacturing regions to support supply chain continuity

Strengthening its portfolio of high-quality logistics assets through disciplined investment and execution

Building and retaining a skilled management team and workforce aligned with the company's operating model and culture

Maintaining strong cultural alignment to ensure consistent service performance and seamless integration

"This acquisition strengthens our US network and reinforces our commitment to investing in core markets that are critical to our long-term growth," said Chris Fenton, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Supply Chain. "These facilities align well with our operating model, enabling us to support our existing customers while expanding capacity in strategic markets as part of a scalable, integrated US logistics platform. We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues and leadership teams, whose strong cultural alignment and operational expertise will support a seamless integration and continued service excellence."

"We are confident that Metro Supply Chain will continue to provide outstanding service to our customers and support the growth of these facilities," said Nate Haney, CEO of BR Williams. "This transaction ensures a seamless transition for our customers and team members, and we look forward to seeing these sites thrive under Metro Supply Chain's stewardship."

Haney will continue to support Metro Supply Chain as a Board Advisor, providing strategic guidance to support the future growth of Metro Supply Chain's US business.

Supporting industrial and mobility supply chains

Serving customers across the industrial and mobility sectors, the acquired facilities integrate seamlessly into Metro Supply Chain's network. Customers will benefit from consistent service execution, strong local operational expertise, and the backing of a leading North American 3PL provider with a scalable operating model.

Metro Supply Chain looks forward to incorporating these facilities into its expanding US footprint and continuing to deliver innovative, customer-focused supply chain solutions. The company remains committed to the local communities it serves, maintaining a strong and locally connected presence that benefits customers, partners and stakeholders.

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a trusted supply chain partner that enables fast-growing, leading businesses to adapt, scale and thrive. For more than 50 years, the company has delivered integrated supply chain solutions supported by advanced systems, automation, robotics and business intelligence.

With 9,000 team members operating more than 22.5 million square feet across 190 sites in North America and the UK, Metro Supply Chain provides the physical and digital infrastructure that powers smarter, more responsive logistics networks. Consistently recognized as a top-performing supplier, the company combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology and a strong focus on customer outcomes.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: media@metroscg.com

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