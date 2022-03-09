Metaverse Market Size Worth $678.8 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metaverse market size is predicted to attain USD 678.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include media and entertainment, education, and aerospace and defense is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The hardware sub-segment in the product segment dominated the global metaverse market in 2021 and accounted for the largest market share, owing to the increased adoption of AR, VR, and MR devices

Displays captured the highest revenue share in the hardware sub-segment in 2021 whereas, programming engines dominated the software sub-segment with the largest market share

Desktop and headsets dominated the market with 42.2% and 34.9% of the total revenue shares in 2021, respectively, and are projected to remain the highest revenue-generating segments during the forecast period

The VR and AR technology sector held the largest revenue share in 2021 as multiple industries such as gaming, healthcare, education, and entertainment have increasingly incorporated VR and AR technology for numerous purposes. Human resource domains are also incorporating the use of VR and AR devices for employee training

In terms of offerings, the virtual platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, owing to the increased adoption of these platforms for multiple uses such as adverting, branding, and academics. Many key players have also realized that virtual platforms help reduce capital expenditures and operating expenses

The gaming segment is projected to dominate the application segment. The content and social media segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for social media applications

The North American region accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to the high adoption of metaverse platforms

The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as demand for a better viewing experience, an increasing number of start-ups like OneRare, LOKA, and Bolly Heroes

Read 100-page market research report, "Metaverse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Platform, By Technology (Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR)), By Offering, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Metaverse Market Growth & Trends

The metaverse market is also growing due to the steady adoption of XR technologies to enhance user experience on various platforms. The growing demand for metaverse to purchase digital assets using cryptocurrencies is expected to drive the market significantly. The development and distribution of Augmented reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) devices are anticipated to spur market growth in years to come.

The prefix "meta" is commonly used in Greek to denote "after" or "beyond." The metaverse is a three-dimensional interactive and immersive environment where several people can interact through avatars. The usage of the metaverse to purchase digital assets using bitcoin is becoming more popular around the world. Gaming websites, messaging applications, and social media platforms such as Facebook are being used to communicate with one another online. The metaverse is the advent of new online environments in which people's interactions are more multidimensional and they can engage more deeply with digital content rather than merely reading it.

The metaverse is widely used as a real-time virtual world to build and leverage vast opportunities for brand connection. It would also set the stage for the next phase of post-COVID-19 digital activity, namely the emergence of digital social experiences. On Metaverse platforms that allow blockchain technology to be utilized, users can create, own, and trade autonomous digital assets and virtual regions using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as nonfungible tokens (NFTs). During the forecast period, rising demand for blockchain-based metaverse networks and platforms for trading digital assets is expected to drive considerable market revenue growth. One of the major factors driving the future expansion of the metaverse business is the rise of the gaming industry.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022 , The Sandbox has announced a partnership with Warner Music Group to launch the first music-themed world in The Sandbox metaverse. Warner Music Group (WMG) would be taking its initial steps into the metaverse and NFT sector with this alliance

, The Sandbox has announced a partnership with Warner Music Group to launch the first music-themed world in The Sandbox metaverse. Warner Music Group (WMG) would be taking its initial steps into the metaverse and NFT sector with this alliance In November 2021 , Tencent has announced that it has partnered with The Asian Institute of Digital Finance. The companies will collaborate in the areas of education, research, and entrepreneurship to support Asia's fintech industry

, has announced that it has partnered with The Asian Institute of Digital Finance. The companies will collaborate in the areas of education, research, and entrepreneurship to support fintech industry In November 2021 , Epic Games, Inc acquired Harmonix Music Systems, Inc. While continuing to support existing products such as Rock Band 4, the Harmonix team will work closely with Epic Games, Inc to develop musical adventures and gameplay for Fortnite

, Epic Games, Inc acquired Harmonix Music Systems, Inc. While continuing to support existing products such as Rock Band 4, the Harmonix team will work closely with Epic Games, Inc to develop musical adventures and gameplay for Fortnite In October 2021 , Facebook Reality Labs was estimated to spend at least USD 10 billion on the development of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) hardware, software, and content. Facebook Reality Labs is the division of Meta Platform, Inc, which was formerly known as Facebook, Inc.

, Facebook Reality Labs was estimated to spend at least on the development of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) hardware, software, and content. Facebook Reality Labs is the division of Meta Platform, Inc, which was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. In July 2021 , Epic Games, Inc. acquired Sketchfab, Inc. Sketchfab is a 3D asset marketplace where users can publish, download, view, share, sell, and buy 3D models

, Epic Games, Inc. acquired Sketchfab, Inc. Sketchfab is a 3D asset marketplace where users can publish, download, view, share, sell, and buy 3D models In June 2021 , Tencent's game division, TiMi Studios had announced a new agreement with SNK CORPORATION to produce a new, unnamed mobile game based on the famous arcade franchise Metal Slug

, Tencent's game division, TiMi Studios had announced a new agreement with SNK CORPORATION to produce a new, unnamed mobile game based on the famous arcade franchise Metal Slug In March 2021 , NetEase, Inc's NetEase Cloud Music, and Merlin Network have expanded their strategic alliance in China to embrace a broader range of collaboration. The original partnership between Merlin Network and NetEase Cloud Music was signed in 2018

, NetEase, Inc's NetEase Cloud Music, and Merlin Network have expanded their strategic alliance in to embrace a broader range of collaboration. The original partnership between Merlin Network and NetEase Cloud Music was signed in 2018 In December 2017 , ByteDance Ltd. and EQUALS formed a partnership. EQUALS is a global network of CEOs, governments, non-profit organizations, communities, and individuals working to close the digital gender gap. The formal agreement was revealed at a ceremony hosted by Bytedance in Beijing during the Global Festival of AI, which included representatives from both organizations

Metaverse Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global metaverse market based on product, platform, technology, offering, application, end use, and region:

Metaverse Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Displays



eXtended Reality (XR) Hardware



Haptic Sensors & Devices



Smart Glasses



Omni Treadmills



AR/VR Headsets



Others

Software

Asset Creation Tools



Programming Engines

Services

Metaverse Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Desktop

Mobile

Headsets

Metaverse Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Blockchain

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Others

Metaverse Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Virtual Platforms

Asset Marketplaces

Avatars

Financial Services

Metaverse Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation & Social Media

Events & Conference

Digital Marketing (Advertising)

Testing and Inspection

Others

Metaverse End-use Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Metaverse Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Metaverse Market

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. ByteDance Ltd.

NetEase, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Epic Games, Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Unity Technologies, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

The Sandbox

Active Theory

Decentraland

Microsoft Corporation

