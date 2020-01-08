Metal Powder Market Size Worth $5.22 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal powder market size is expected to reach USD 5.22 billion by 2025, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for automotive and machinery components.

The growth in the automotive components market is anticipated to propel the consumption of metal powder over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2018, the Mayor and Tees Valley Combined Authority Cabinet signed an investment worth £4.6 million (USD 5.9 million), under which Liberty Powder Metals will produce specialty metal powder for applications in 3D printing car parts.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of volume over the forecast period on account of increasing manufacturing facilities for PM parts in U.S.

Ferrous segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% in terms of revenue, on account of its high production, easy availability, and low cost

Additive manufacturing is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period in terms of revenue, on account of increasing adaption of 3D printing in various end-use industries

Press and sinter segment held the largest market share of 88.3% in terms of revenue, in 2018 due to the ability to produce PM parts in large volumes at low cost

MIM was the second largest technology segment in 2018, attributed to the benefits such as better surface finish, high density and tensile strength, and mass production

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Metal Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous), By Technology (Metal Injection Molding, Additive Manufacturing, Press & Sinter), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metal-powder-market

Asia Pacific is the major producer of Powdered Metal (PM) parts and hence, is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period. China accounted for a revenue share of 61% in the region and with 183.7 kilotons PM production in 2018.

Press and sinter, Metal Injection Molding (MIM), and Additive Manufacturing (AM) are the manufacturing processes of PM parts, where AM is witnessing rapid growth. The ease of making extremely complex parts and the freedom of design associated with AM is anticipated to propel the use and thus, manufacturers are investing in metal powder facilities for catering to the 3D printing industry.

The metal powder market is highly competitive in nature with the presence key players like Höganäs AB and GKN. The manufacturers are striving to mark and sustain their presence with R&D investments and technological advancements. For example, in 2018, LPW Technology opened an AM Metal Powder manufacturing plant in Cheshire, U.K., dedicated to additive manufacturing.

Grand View Research has segmented the global metal powder market on the basis of material, technology, Application, and region:

Metal Powder Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Ferrous



Non-ferrous

Metal Powder Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Press & sinter



Metal injection molding



Additive manufacturing



Other technologies

Metal Powder Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Other applications

Metal Powder Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

