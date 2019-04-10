Metagenomics Market Size Worth $1.40 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 16.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metagenomics market size is expected to reach USD 1.40 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for microbial screening in food and chemical industries for commercial applications, coupled with rapid developments in bioinformatics and biotechnology tools, is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Kits and reagents formed the largest segment by product in 2017 owing to frequent usage at various steps in microbial genomic studies

Surplus growth in genomics database with respect to types and numbers has led to rising demand for better data analysis solutions. As a result, the sequencing and data analytics services segment is expected to emerge as a lucrative source of revenue generation during the forecast period

Function driven technology held the major revenue share in 2017. Development of new screening procedures that facilitate rapid screening of large clone libraries has enabledfunctional detection of novel enzymes from metagenomes

Advancements in genetic tools have broadened the application scope of metagenomics to include targeting microbes responsible for inducing various cancer forms. This, in turn, is driving the application of metagenomic analysis in human health

North America dominated the market in 2017. Strong presence of key NGS leaders like Illumina and a substantial number of ongoing genomics-related studies in U.S. are major factors contributing to its large share

Some of the key competitors in the market are Illumina, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Novogene Corporation; Oxford Gene Technology, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; TAKARA BIO INC.; Danaher; QIAGEN; and ELITechGroup

Acquisition of small players with a strong product portfolio is a prominently adopted strategy by dominant players. For instance, in August 2016 , PerkinElmer acquired Bioo Scientific Corporation-provider of 16S & 18S library preparation kits for metagenome studies

Competitors are also involved in collaborations with bioinformatics companies for co-development of novel platforms for metagenomics analysis.

Read 155 page research report with TOC on "Metagenomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sequencing & Data Analytics), By Technology (Sequencing, Function), By Application (Environmental), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metagenomics-market

Key market participants are striving to capitalize potential avenues in the market by addressing challenges faced by research entities pertaining to data assembly, identification, and verification of rare metagenomes. Furthermore, companies operating in the molecular diagnostics and genomics arena are a playing crucial role in this market by partnering with metagenomics companies for development of novel tests for disease diagnosis.

For instance, in September 2017, IDbyDNA, Inc. and ARUP Laboratories co-developed Explify Respiratory-a metagenomic NGS test for screening of respiratory infections. The anticipated launch of many such novel tests is projected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global metagenomics market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Metagenomics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Kits & Reagents



Sequencing & Data Analytics Services



Others

Metagenomics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Sequencing Driven



Function Driven

Metagenomics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025 )

Environmental



Human Health



Others

Metagenomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



MEA



South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.