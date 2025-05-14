Metacon enters the Moroccan market through an entry-contract for a wind power-to-hydrogen pilot plant

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with what was communicated in a press release on 19 March, 2025, Metacon has now been awarded a contract to supply a 1 MW pressurized alkaline electrolysis plant to a major renewable energy company in Morocco. The customer is one of the largest wind power investors in Africa with around 2,000 MW of renewable assets. The electrolysis plant will be built and delivered as a turn-key containerized system to the customer's site. Total contract value is EUR 1,820,600.

The purpose of this first pilot project is to serve as a platform for technical refinement of directly wind turbine-coupled pressurized alkaline electrolyzers to wind power. This, as a pre-step and preparation for upcoming industrial production plants for green hydrogen, e-fuels and green ammonia in Morocco.

The green hydrogen market in several North African countries is emerging and expected to grow substantially. With a significant and growing asset base in renewable electricity production. The customer has previously communicated a strategy to become a leading green hydrogen producer in Morocco and Northern Africa. A first step into hydrogen and realizing this strategy is now taken with a pilot plant for hydrogen production off-grid, linked to several connected wind turbines.

"I am very happy to announce that Metacon has won this contract with the regional energy leader in Morocco. This is hopefully the beginning of a long-term relation for realizing their ambitions for large-scale production of green hydrogen, e-fuels and green ammonia in Morocco and beyond", commented Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

For further information please contact Christer Wikner, on 0707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 May 2025, 14:44 CEST.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transports.

The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For further information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-enters-the-moroccan-market-through-an-entry-contract-for-a-wind-power-to-hydrogen-pilot-plan,c4150424

The following files are available for download: