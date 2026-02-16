Metacon receives order for an Oxygen Purification System from Motor Oil Hellas

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon" or the "Company") has been awarded an add-on contract to supply a 2,000 NMCH oxygen purification system to Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. in Greece ("Motor Oil"). The system will be delivered to Motor Oil's site and, under Metacon's supervision, integrated into the 50 MW electrolysis-based hydrogen production plant currently under construction. The value of the add-on contract is EUR 976,290 (approximately SEK 10.4 million).

"I'm pleased to announce this add-on contract, which further strengthens our ambition to develop a long-term collaboration with Motor Oil as a local partner with strong operational presence in Greece. The addition of an oxygen purification system enhances the overall efficiency and performance of the hydrogen plant. We look forward to contributing to the continued development of Motor Oil's hydrogen infrastructure," says Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14.58 CET on February 16 2026.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

About Motor Oil (Hellas)

Motor Oil Group is a leader in the energy sector - in Greece and in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. It supports the economy with exports to over 75 countries, thousands of employees, and continuous new investments. Motor Oil Group has 92 individual companies and directly employs 3,000 permanent workers. More than 1,500 gas stations operate with the emblems of Motor Oil's subsidiary companies, in Greece, as well as in foreign countries. The Group has branches in 8 different countries.

The company plays a leading role in the sectors of crude oil refining and marketing of petroleum products in Greece, as well as the greater eastern Mediterranean region, supplying its customers with a wide range of high-quality products. https://www.moh.gr/

