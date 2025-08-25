Metacon announces repayment of project financing

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As planned, Metacon has repaid the temporary project financing of SEK 20 million that was raised in May.

On 22 August, Metacon received a scheduled customer payment of EUR 14.9 million. Accordingly, Metacon has also completed a contractual repayment of the project financing raised in May.

For more information about the above-mentioned project financing and customer payment, see the press releases from 26 May 2025 and 22 August 2025.

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transports. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is conducted within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

