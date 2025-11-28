Metacon announces initial customer payment of EUR 2.1 million for previously disclosed order

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon has received a payment of EUR 2.1 million (approximately SEK 23.4 million) from Elektra Power SRL as an advance for the delivery of a 7.5 MW electrolysis plant.

The payment relates to the project with Elektra Power, where Metacon will deliver pressurized alkaline electrolyzers along with certain auxiliary equipment for a project in Romania.

For more information regarding the customer agreement, please refer to the press releases from September 18 and October 3, 2025.

Contact

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free 'green' hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | På LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

