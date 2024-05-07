Metacon and Siemens enter into collaboration for the manufacture of systems for green hydrogen production

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon AB (publ) and Siemens AB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into a partnership with the aim of accelerating the manufacturing of hydrogen production systems in Sweden, for the European market.

At the beginning of the year, Metacon announced that the company has been granted exclusive rights for the manufacture of complete electrolysis plants based on the partner PERIC's world-leading technology for pressurized alkaline electrolysis modules (stacks). One of the key components of PERIC's alkaline technology is efficient and proven 5 MW modules with over 10 years of operating data. Metacon also has access to the 10 MW module that PERIC recently launched and which today, in terms of power and production, is one of the world's largest. The rights apply to most European countries and mean that Metacon can start from a proven technology that has been developed and refined for over 60 years, and make the adaptations required to match the requirements for safety and automation found in European standards for hydrogen production. With the exclusive right, Metacon now aims to become one of the market leaders in Europe for this type of large-scale hydrogen plants.

The joint MoU means that Siemens will become a technology partner to Metacon to contribute with its solid experience in delivering products, solutions and services in automation, power distribution, electrification, instrumentation, building technology and drives. Siemens will also be able to contribute with its wide range of digital services and software for optimisation, standardisation and simulation during both the manufacturing and operational phases of hydrogen plants.

"Hydrogen is an important piece of the puzzle in the industrial, energy and transport sectors to become CO2 neutral, and is the focus of Siemens' global investment in Power-to-X. The partnership with Metacon marks a milestone in our quest to create a more sustainable world by, among other things, developing innovative solutions for the energy sector," says Mikael Kraft, Head of Factory Automation and Sales at Siemens Digital Industries.

"Metacon has big plans for the investment in the manufacture and sale of large-scale electrolysis plants to, among others, the basic industry, the wind power sector and the transport sector in Europe. I have a hard time imagining a better partner on such a journey than Siemens. With its world-leading portfolio of technology, expertise and long-standing experience of similar projects, this partnership gives us the opportunity to both accelerate and optimize central parts of our unique Gigafactory project," says Christer Wikner, CEO and President, Metacon.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone 0707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free "green" hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated refueling stations for green hydrogen, a large and globally growing area for the production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result. www.metacon.com

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company with a focus on industry, infrastructure, transport and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more convenient transportation and advanced healthcare, the company is developing technologies to create real value for customers and users. By combining the real and digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their businesses and markets, helping them transform the lives of billions of people. Siemens owns a majority stake in the listed company Siemens Healthineers, a global leading medical device provider that is shaping the future of healthcare.

In the 2023 financial year ended September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenues of €77.8 billion and net profit of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company had approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. During the same period, Siemens in Sweden generated revenues of SEK 6.9 billion and employed approximately 1,500 people. For more information, see www.siemens.com and www.siemens.se.

