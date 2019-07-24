MetaCompliance - UK Tech Company Recognised in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for First Time

With the problem of cyber threats continuing to challenge business leaders, there is an increased need to keep staff safe online by providing them with modern, graphically engaging training. MetaCompliance's unique approach to learning - increasing frequency, while decreasing time spent in training has emerged as a continually surfacing need for organisations across the world.

"To us, it's a huge honour to be positioned in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training," said Robert O'Brien, CEO of MetaCompliance. "Our solution differs from traditional training solutions, through our ability to deliver an annual campaign that leverages multiple interactions with employees, such as phishing, policies, surveys and training, all from a single platform. This means we can gather the necessary audit information to satisfy governance and compliance requirements for auditors and regulators.

"In our view, it's very satisfying that the breadth of our vision has been recognised by Gartner. We have been assisting our client base for over 10 years and condensing the needs of our customers into a one-stop-shop for Privacy and Cyber Security training."

Through its innovative cloud platform, MetaCompliance provides customers with a fully integrated and multi lingual suite of software solutions that includes policy management, e-learning, simulated phishing, privacy and incident management.

Organisations can create their own customised Cyber Security training from an extensive library of short eLearning courses that can be tailored to user's specific needs. Using engaging videos, realistic scenarios, quizzes and real-world phishing simulation tests, staff are trained to recognise and identify the latest security threats.

MetaCompliance has experienced a phenomenal year of scaling which has seen it double its workforce, secure major new clients and launch innovative new products to meet the needs of organisations operating in a constantly evolving Cyber Security landscape.

The company will soon be adding to its extensive suite of products with the launch of its new Cyber Security automation software, MetaCampaign. The solution will simplify the delivery of annual staff awareness campaigns, enabling organisations to dramatically improve awareness whilst reducing the amount of time spent on managing awareness initiatives.

To download your complimentary copy of the report: https://go.metacompliance.com/GartnerMQ

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Joanna Huisman, 18 July 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MetaCompliance

Founded in 2005, Metacompliance is a global leader in the human aspect of cyber security and privacy compliance. Its innovative cloud platform provides a one-stop-shop management solution for staff awareness and compliance. The MetaCompliance product range combines eLearning, phishing, privacy, and policy management with cloud-based software to easily implement a range of learning and training. The company has offices in London, Dublin and Atlanta.

Media Contact: Geraldine Strawbridge, gstrawbridge@metacompliance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950997/Gartner_Magic_Quadrant_Security_Awareness_CBT_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807769/MetaCompliance_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.metacompliance.com/



SOURCE MetaCompliance