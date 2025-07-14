METABORA becomes core partner in web3 game development for LINE NEXT's Dapp Portal

BORA Utility to Expand through in-game payments and gas abstraction Implementation

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA (Co-CEOs Lim Young-Jun and Choi Se-hoon), a global casual game developer and blockchain project operator, today announced a strategic partnership with LINE NEXT Inc. (CEO Youngsu Ko), LINE's venture dedicated to developing and expanding the global Web3 ecosystem. Through this partnership, METABORA will distribute Web3 games via the LINE Messenger–based Dapp Portal, expanding its reach in the Web3 gaming space.

METABORA Partners with LINE NEXT to Distribute Web3 Games via Mini Dapp

The Dapp Portal is a platform built on the KAIA ecosystem that offers Mini Dapps (decentralized applications) directly within the LINE Messenger app. Users can enjoy a variety of Mini Dapps—ranging from games to social features—without needing to install separate applications. Since its launch in January this year, the platform has garnered significant attention, surpassing 100 million cumulative users.

Through this new partnership, METABORA and LINE NEXT will work closely to accelerate the growth of the Mini Dapp's gaming ecosystem. Leveraging its network of development partners and global experience in game development and publishing, METABORA will supply Web3 games to the Dapp Portal. LINE NEXT will expand accessibility to Web3 games and support marketing of these games through its platform.

As part of the collaboration, METABORA will also expand the utility of its BORA token within the LINE Messenger–based Mini Dapp ecosystem. The company plans to implement a payment infrastructure that enables users to purchase in-game items currently planned for upcoming titles to be released under the BORA brand. Additionally, METABORA will apply Gas Abstraction technology, allowing users to make in-app purchases with BORA without needing KAIA tokens to cover gas fees. This feature is expected to be fully implemented in the second half of the year.

By expanding the utility of the BORA token, METABORA aims to elevate its value beyond the confines of the BORA Chain, laying the groundwork for broader integration across the Web3 ecosystem.

In addition, METABORA and LINE NEXT plan to continue their collaboration by researching and developing infrastructure to support the use of stable coins such as USDT, further enhancing the Web3 gaming experience within the LINE ecosystem centered on the Dapp Portal.

Lim Youngjun, Co-CEO of METABORA, said, "We're pleased to partner with LINE NEXT, a company making remarkable strides in the global Web3 gaming market with its vast user base. Through our strong network of development partners, we will carefully select and bring high-quality games to the Dapp Portal, working together to create a leading example of Web3 gaming reaching a mainstream audience."

Kim Woosuk, CSO at LINE NEXT, said, "Through this partnership with METABORA, we look forward to creating a major success case for Mini Dapp. Moving forward, we will continue working closely together across multiple fronts, including enabling USDT stablecoin support to improve game onboarding and the overall user payment environment."

About METABORA

METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.

The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries—ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology—driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.

Through the BORA Network, METABORA operates the BORA Portal, which offers GameFi-optimized services such as NFT trading, token conversion, and DeFi features. With BORA listed on major global cryptocurrency exchanges, METABORA continues to enhance accessibility and expand the usability of its content across the Web3 landscape.

