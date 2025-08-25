METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians'

Core partner of LINE NEXT and Kaia DLT Foundation's "Mini Dapp Station" at Japan's largest Web3 conference

Unveiling a new hybrid genre that combines casual match-3 puzzles with RPG growth mechanics

Launch of teaser page for new product brand "BORA DEEPS" to strengthen user engagement within the BORA ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA GAMES (CEO Choi Se-hoon), a leading blockchain game developer, announced today that it has unveiled its upcoming title 'Puzzle & Guardians' in partnership with Baligames (CEO Kim Young-woo) at WebX 2025, Japan's largest Web3 event.

The two companies are participating as core partners of the Mini Dapp Station, co-hosted by LINE NEXT and the Kaia DLT Foundation, where they are showcasing gameplay videos, offering on-site demo opportunities, and engaging with global users until August 26.

'Puzzle & Guardians' is the first LINE Messenger-based mini Dapp game developed through the partnership between the two companies. The hybrid title combines the casual fun of a match-3 puzzle with RPG growth elements, incorporating with Web3 reward mechanisms to deliver a distinctive gameplay experience.

The co-launch partner, Baligames, is a rising Korean game studio founded by core developers behind global hits like the Anipang series. The studio, with extensive experience in mobile game development and live operations, became the first in Korea to secure strategic investment from Sky Mavis, the creators of Axie Infinity, a leading title in the global Web3 game space.

In addition, METABORA GAMES unveiled the teaser page for its new product brand, 'BORA DEEPS', at the event. Positioned as a key infrastructure to strengthen user engagement within the BORA ecosystem, 'BORA DEEPS' will gradually roll out a variety of services designed to create synergy between content and users.

As its first service, 'QUEST', a reward platform that integrates in-game missions with Web3 incentive systems, will be applied to Puzzle & Guardians and officially launched in line with the game's release.

A METABORA GAMES representative commented, "We are delighted to showcase our upcoming Web3 game, developed in collaboration with a promising partner, to global users through participation in this prestigious global Web3 event. We will continue to strengthen our position as a core partner in producing and distributing competitive Web3 titles within the Dapp Portal, while gradually expanding our game lineup and enhancing the BORA tokenomics."

About METABORA GAMES

METABORA GAMES is a leading blockchain game developer and the operator of the blockchain platform BORA. With its roots in casual game development and blockchain expertise, the company is driving innovation where Web2 and Web3 entertainment converge.

BORA is a next-level on-chain platform designed to enhance player engagement and experiences. The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across tokenomics, content, and blockchain technology, fostering collaboration throughout gaming, entertainment, and sports.

Through the BORA Network, METABORA operates the BORA Portal, which offers GameFi-optimized services such as NFT trading, token conversion, and DeFi features. With BORA listed on major global cryptocurrency exchanges, METABORA continues to enhance accessibility and expand the usability of its content across the Web3 landscape.

#Appendix

BORA DEEPS teaser page: https://intro.boradeeps.com/intro

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756120/image.jpg