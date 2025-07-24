METABORA GAMES Begins Co-Development of Web3 Game with Promising Studio Baligames, best known for 'Axie Champions'

New Hybrid Title to Combine Casual Match-3 Puzzle Mechanics with RPG Progression Elements

Game to Feature BORA Token Payments and Gas Abstraction for Seamless User Transactions

SEOUL, South Korea, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA GAMES (CEO Choi Se-hoon), a leading blockchain game developer, announced today that it has signed a Web3 game co-development partnership with Baligames (CEO Kim Young-woo) to release a new title on LINE NEXT's Dapp Portal.

METABORA GAMES Forms Strategic Web3 Game Partnership with Baligames

Baligames is a rising Korean game studio founded by core developers behind global hits like the Anipang series. With extensive experience in mobile game development and live operations, the studio became the first in Korea to secure strategic investment from Sky Mavis, the creators of Axie Infinity, a leading title in the global Web3 game space. Leveraging this partnership, Baligames launched Axie Champions and Puzzle Champions, two casual Web3 games based on the Axie IP.

Through this partnership, METABORA GAMES and Baligames will collaborate to launch a new Web3 title on LINE NEXT's Dapp Portal. Baligames will lead development and live operations for a hybrid game that combines casual match-3 puzzle mechanics with RPG-style progression. METABORA GAMES will support the project with tokenomics design optimized for LINE NEXT's Mini Dapp ecosystem, along with Web3-focused marketing.

The Dapp Portal is a platform within the Kaia ecosystem that allows users to access a variety of Mini Dapps—such as games and social apps—directly within LINE Messenger, without the need for separate installations.

The upcoming game will support in-app purchases using BORA tokens, enabling players to buy in-game items. Additionally, the game will be the first to implement a Gas Abstraction feature, allowing users to cover gas fees using BORA even if they do not hold Kaia tokens.

This announcement follows METABORA's recently signed Web3 distribution partnership with LINE NEXT on July 14, under which METABORA joined as a core partner for Web3 game publishing on the LINE NEXT's Dapp Portal.

A METABORA representative commented, "Starting with our co-development partnership with Baligames, we plan to bring a lineup of competitive Web3 titles to the Dapp Portal. Through this effort, we aim to expand our game portfolio and further strengthen the BORA tokenomics."

About METABORA

METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.

The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries — ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology—driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736487/image.jpg