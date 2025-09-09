Metabolon Partners with China Kadoorie Biobank to Advance Precision Health

The landmark multiomics study will examine how lifestyle, environmental, socioeconomic, and genetic factors play a significant role in shaping common diseases

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announced today it was chosen by the China Kadoorie Biobank (CKB) to profile plasma metabolomics biomarkers, using Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel™. CKB is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive cohort studies to examine how lifestyle, environmental, genetic, and socioeconomic factors play a significant role in shaping common diseases. CKB is a long-term collaborative project established during 2004-08 between the University of Oxford and various partners in China, including Peking University.

Historically, clinical trials and population health studies have focused on white European participants, neglecting the diversity of other racial and ethnic groups. This partnership addresses the need to study underrepresented ethnic groups to improve our understanding of health and disease and will generate robust evidence on the lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors influencing a wide range of common diseases. The insights gained from this study will be instrumental in advancing global efforts in disease prevention, risk prediction, and treatment.

"Metabolomics offers a comprehensive representation of the phenotype and enhances multiomics research by linking gene expression to physiology. This connection strengthens researchers' ability to accurately identify molecular entities and key biochemical pathways," explained Kari Wong, Scientific Strategy Director at Metabolon. "To truly grasp 'what's occurring in large cohort studies, metabolomic data must be included, as metabolite levels uniquely reveal the factors influencing phenotype, including genetics, diet, environment, disease, drug exposure, and the microbiome."

Initially, the assay will cover 4000 samples that will be linked to other available multiomics data, such as genotyping and proteomics. "We are excited by the opportunity for novel discovery by Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel™, which is uniquely suited to help address many unanswered and complex research questions about the etiology of common diseases," said Zhengming Chen, Richard Peto Professor of Epidemiology from Oxford Population Health. "The study will provide critical evidence to inform future scaling up of metabolomics assays in CKB and other large cohort studies in diverse populations, which may eventually lead to more tailored approaches to the prevention and treatment of different diseases."

This partnership showcases Metabolon's ability to profile large, diverse cohorts and play a leading role in multiomics research.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 15,000+ projects, 3,500+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

