Metabolon Now Includes Spectral Data Files for All Global Discovery Panel Projects

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced the availability of spectral data files as an option for Global Discovery Panel projects, providing clients with an enhanced level of detail and transparency in metabolomics analysis. The addition of spectral data further complements Metabolon's robust suite of metabolomics offerings, including the largest Level 1 library of metabolites, an advanced bioinformatics platform, and expert scientific support.

Spectral data is the initial data generated during a mass spectrometry (MS)- based metabolomic analysis. Spectral data contains a wealth of information about the metabolites present in a sample, including their chemical structure, concentration, and interactions with other molecules. Metabolon facilitates further exploration of the dark metabolome and validation of findings by offering spectral data files as an option with Global Discovery Panel projects. These data should enable the discovery of unique metabolites and biomarkers.

"The availability of spectral data enhancement not only provides clients with a more comprehensive view of their metabolomics data but also reinforces our commitment to transparency and delivering unparalleled value to our clients," said Ro Hastie, CEO at Metabolon.

This significant update underscores Metabolon's commitment to providing comprehensive and actionable insights to empower scientific discoveries and drive advancements in healthcare and multiomics research. Visit https://www.metabolon.com/ to learn more about how Metabolon deciphers thousands of discrete chemical signals to discover biomarkers and reveal biological pathways.

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

