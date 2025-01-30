Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market to Register Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 17.9% in the US by 2034 | DelveInsight

The MASH treatment landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by a diverse array of therapeutic classes, each with unique mechanisms and potential impacts. The forecast period reveals significant shifts and emerging trends that will shape future market dynamics.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, MASH emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for MASH was found to be USD 2.1 billion in the 7MM in 2023.





in the 7MM in 2023. In 2023, there were an estimated 42 million prevalent cases of MASH in the 7MM. Out of these, a total of ~15 million cases were diagnosed, and this number is projected to increase by the end of 2034 in the 7MM.





prevalent cases of MASH in the 7MM. Out of these, a total of cases were diagnosed, and this number is projected to increase by the end of 2034 in the 7MM. Leading MASH companies such as Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cirius Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, 89bio, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, Lipocine, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, HighTide Biopharma, CytoDyn, Merck & Co., Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene ( Shanghai ), Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Poxel SA, Zydus Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, and others are developing novel MASH drugs that can be available in the MASH market in the coming years.





and others are developing novel MASH drugs that can be available in the MASH market in the coming years. The promising MASH therapies in the pipeline include Lanifibranor (IVA337), Semaglutide, Azemiglitazone (MSDC-0602K), Efruxifermin (EFX), BIO89-100 (Pegozafermin), Survodutide (BI 456906), GR-MD-02 (Belapectin), LPCN1144, VK2809, Tirzepatide, BOS-580, Ervogastat (PF-06865571) + Clesacostat (PF-05221304), HTD1801, Leronlimab (PRO 140), Efinopegdutide, HPG1860, Rencofilstat (CRV431), EYP001 (Vonafexor), Semaglutide/Cilofexor/Firsocostat, PXL065, Saroglitazar Magnesium, Denifanstat (TVB-2640), ION224, Miricorilant (CORT118335), and others.





and others. In March 2024 , Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' groundbreaking product, REZDIFFRA (resmetirom), a once-daily, oral THR-ß agonist, received accelerated endorsement from the US FDA based on results from the Phase III MAESTRO-NASH trial. This approval marks a significant stride in the medical landscape, as REZDIFFRA becomes the inaugural and sole FDA-sanctioned therapy for adults afflicted with non-cirrhotic MASH, accompanied by moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis) corresponding to stages F2–F3 fibrosis.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major MASH market share @ Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Report

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Overview

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive liver disease that stems from metabolic dysfunction, often linked to obesity, diabetes, and other conditions of metabolic syndrome. MASH is characterized by the accumulation of fat in liver cells, accompanied by inflammation and liver cell injury, which can progress to fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer.

The primary drivers of MASH include insulin resistance, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dyslipidemia. Genetic predisposition and a sedentary lifestyle also play significant roles. Environmental factors, such as a poor diet high in sugars and fats, exacerbate the condition.

MASH is often asymptomatic in its early stages. When symptoms occur, they can include fatigue, vague abdominal discomfort, or pain in the upper right quadrant. In advanced stages, signs of liver dysfunction such as jaundice, swelling of the abdomen or legs, and confusion may arise.

Diagnosis involves a combination of clinical history, physical examination, and diagnostic tests. Blood tests measuring liver enzymes (ALT, AST) often indicate liver inflammation. Imaging techniques like ultrasound, MRI, or FibroScan can identify liver fat and fibrosis. In some cases, a liver biopsy is required to confirm the diagnosis and assess disease severity.

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The MASH epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current MASH patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The MASH market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of MASH

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Treatment Market

The approval of REZDIFFRA (resmetirom) in March 2024 represents a pivotal achievement in medical innovation, transforming the treatment landscape for MASH disease. This groundbreaking therapy addresses the root causes of MASH, offering renewed hope to patients grappling with this challenging condition. Clinical trials have shown impressive results, with REZDIFFRA effectively reducing symptoms like inflammation and fibrosis, enhancing liver function, and improving patients' quality of life. By providing healthcare professionals with a robust treatment option, this approval addresses a critical unmet need and has the potential to significantly alleviate the complications linked to advanced liver disease.

The prevalence of MASLD is strongly linked to type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity, particularly in individuals with a higher body mass index. However, MASLD occurrence is reduced in T2DM patients receiving treatments such as sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and insulin. Vitamin E, with its antioxidant properties, is regarded as a first-line pharmacological option for managing MASH, especially when dietary and lifestyle interventions are insufficient.

Antifibrotic agents can help prevent the progression of liver fibrosis and MASLD into fibrotic MASH. The role of pioglitazone, an anti-diabetic medication, in improving MASH histology in T2DM patients is well-documented, but concerns remain regarding potential side effects like weight gain, fluid retention, cancer risk, and bone fractures. Additional therapeutic targets for MASLD and MASH include G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), estrogen-related receptor alpha (ERRα), bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), and KLFs. Bariatric surgery, or weight loss surgery, is the most effective intervention for treating obesity and diabetes, as it reduces food absorption while influencing gut hormone secretion and metabolic function.

To know more about MASH treatment guidelines, visit @ Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Management

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Lanifibranor (IVA337): Inventiva Pharma

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Azemiglitazone (MSDC-0602K): Cirius Therapeutics

Efruxifermin (EFX): Akero Therapeutics

BIO89-100 (Pegozafermin): 89bio

Survodutide (BI 456906): Boehringer Ingelheim/Zealand Pharma

GR-MD-02 (Belapectin): Galectin Therapeutics

LPCN1144: Lipocine

VK2809: Viking Therapeutics

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

BOS-580: Boston Pharmaceuticals

Ervogastat (PF-06865571) + Clesacostat (PF-05221304): Pfizer

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma

Leronlimab (PRO 140): CytoDyn

Efinopegdutide: Merck & Co./Hanmi Pharmaceutical

HPG1860: Hepagene ( Shanghai )

) Rencofilstat (CRV431): Hepion Pharmaceuticals

EYP001 (Vonafexor): Enyo Pharmaceuticals

Semaglutide/ Cilofexor/ Firsocostat: Gilead Sciences

PXL065: Poxel SA

Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics

Denifanstat (TVB-2640): Sagimet Biosciences

ION224: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Miricorilant (CORT118335): Corcept Therapeutics

Discover more about MASH drugs in development @ Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Clinical Trials

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Dynamics

The MASH market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Growing research activities and multiple clinical trials for MASH, driven by the rapid surge in its prevalence due to rising obesity and type 2 diabetes rates, highlight an active drug development pipeline and an expanding market size. The large pool of patients and lucrative growth opportunities present attractive prospects for key players, further supported by ongoing preclinical studies aimed at advancing imaging techniques for MASH diagnosis, potentially eliminating the need for invasive biopsy-based histopathological confirmation.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of MASH, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the MASH market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the MASH market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the MASH market. Lack of awareness and negligence in the early stages of MASH by physicians often lead to disease progression, culminating in irreversible damage where liver transplantation becomes the only viable option. Diagnosing advanced MASH typically requires procedures like liver biopsy, which are costly, invasive, and risky. Regulatory challenges also pose hurdles, as the FDA mandates achieving one MASH endpoint for approval, while the EMA's draft guidance requires efficacy in both endpoints, potentially delaying first-mover approvals in major European markets. Additionally, access to expensive MASH treatments may be limited in certain regions, further hindering patient adoption.

Moreover, MASH treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, MASH market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact MASH market growth.

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Market CAGR 17.9 % Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Size in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion Key Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Companies Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cirius Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, 89bio, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, Lipocine, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, HighTide Biopharma, CytoDyn, Merck & Co., Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene (Shanghai), Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Poxel SA, Zydus Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Therapies Lanifibranor (IVA337), Semaglutide, Azemiglitazone (MSDC-0602K), Efruxifermin (EFX), BIO89-100 (Pegozafermin), Survodutide (BI 456906), GR-MD-02 (Belapectin), LPCN1144, VK2809, Tirzepatide, BOS-580, Ervogastat (PF-06865571) + Clesacostat (PF-05221304), HTD1801, Leronlimab (PRO 140), Efinopegdutide, HPG1860, Rencofilstat (CRV431), EYP001 (Vonafexor), Semaglutide/Cilofexor/Firsocostat, PXL065, Saroglitazar Magnesium, Denifanstat (TVB-2640), ION224, Miricorilant (CORT118335), and others

Scope of the Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis current marketed and emerging therapies Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving MASH market trends @ Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Country-wise MASH Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Country-wise Market Share (%) Distribution of MASH in 2020 3.2 Country-wise Market Share (%) Distribution of MASH in 2034 4 MASH Market Overview by Therapeutic Class 4.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of MASH by Therapeutic Class in 2020 4.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of MASH by Therapeutic Class in 2034 5 Methodology of MASH Epidemiology and Market 6 Executive Summary 7 Key Events 8 Disease Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Risk factors associated with MASLD and MASH 8.3 Etiology of MASLD and MASH 8.4 Molecular Pathogenesis of MASH 8.5 Symptoms of MASH 8.6 Diagnostic Approach for MASH 8.6.1 Diagnostic Algorithm for MASH 8.7 Treatment for MASH 8.7.1 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of MASH in the 7MM 9.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH in the 7MM 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of MASH in the United States 9.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH in the United States 9.5.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH in the United States 9.5.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH in the United States 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.6.1 Total Prevalent Cases of MASH 9.6.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH 9.6.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH 9.6.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH 9.7 Japan 9.7.1 Total Prevalent Cases of MASH in Japan 9.7.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH in Japan 9.7.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH in Japan 9.7.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MASH in Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Drugs 11.1 REZDIFFRA (Resmetirom): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 11.1.1 Product Description 11.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.1.3 Other development activities 11.1.4 Clinical trials information 11.1.5 Safety and efficacy 12 Emerging Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Lanifibranor (IVA337): Inventiva Pharma 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S 12.4 Azemiglitazone (MSDC-0602K): Cirius Therapeutics 12.5 Efruxifermin (EFX): Akero Therapeutics 12.6 BIO89-100 (Pegozafermin): 89bio 12.7 Survodutide (BI 456906): Boehringer Ingelheim/Zealand Pharma 12.8 GR-MD-02 (Belapectin): Galectin Therapeutics 12.9 LPCN1144: Lipocine 12.10 VK2809: Viking Therapeutics 12.11 Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company 12.12 BOS-580: Boston Pharmaceuticals 12.13 Ervogastat (PF-06865571) + Clesacostat (PF-05221304): Pfizer 12.14 HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma 12.15 Leronlimab (PRO 140): CytoDyn 12.16 Efinopegdutide: Merck & Co./Hanmi Pharmaceutical 12.17 HPG1860: Hepagene (Shanghai) 12.18 Rencofilstat (CRV431): Hepion Pharmaceuticals 12.19 EYP001 (Vonafexor): Enyo Pharmaceuticals 12.20 Semaglutide/ Cilofexor/ Firsocostat: Gilead Sciences 12.21 PXL065: Poxel SA 12.22 Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics 12.23 Denifanstat (TVB-2640): Sagimet Biosciences 12.24 ION224: Ionis Pharmaceuticals 12.25 Miricorilant (CORT118335): Corcept Therapeutics 13 MASH: Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 13.2.2 Pricing Trends 13.2.3 Analogue Assessment 13.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 13.3 Market Outlook 13.4 Attribute Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of MASH in the 7MM 13.6 Total Market Size of MASH by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 Market Size of MASH in the United States 13.7.1 Total Market Size of MASH 13.7.2 Market Size of MASH by Therapies 13.8 Market Size of MASH in EU4 and the UK 13.8.1 Total Market Size of MASH 13.8.2 Market Size of MASH by Therapies 13.9 Market Size of MASH in Japan 13.9.1 Total Market Size of MASH 13.9.2 Market Size of MASH by Therapies 14 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Unmet needs 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Appendix 18.1 Bibliography 18.2 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Report Methodology 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer

Related Reports

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Forecast

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted NASH epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key nonalcoholic steatohepatitis companies, including Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, 89bio, Inc., Eccogene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharma, LG Chem, Redx Pharma, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Aligos Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, among others.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NAFLD companies, including MediciNova, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Inventiva Pharma, Oasis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neuraly, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key NAFLD companies, including BeiGene, Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Madrigal Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Sagimet Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Afimmune, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Can Fite Biopharma, MediciNova, Metacrine, Inc., Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno.N, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg