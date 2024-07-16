Mesh Gateway Market worth $2.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™



Mesh Gateway Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Location Type, Application, End User Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data Security and privacy concerns Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of mesh gateways in SMEs Key Market Drivers Rise in industrial automation

Energy & utility end-user industry to account for the significant growth of mesh gateway market between 2024 and 2029.

The energy and utilities end-use industry consists of a wide range of applications, like production, transmission, distribution, and energy consumption resources such as electricity, natural gas, and water. In the energy and utility industry, reliable and flexible communication is essential for remote monitoring and management of energy resources. Mesh gateway technology plays a crucial role in providing this communication by creating interconnected networks of devices and sensors through mesh gateways.

Market for mesh gateways for an outdoor location to have a significant market size between 2024 and 2029.

Deployment of mesh gateways in outdoor locations is increasing and is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period. Outdoor deployed mesh gateways provide geospatial information in outdoor environments, helping industries to monitor and manage their assets efficiently remotely. Commercial and personnel in outdoor spaces like industrial campuses, construction sites, and logistics hubs, among others, can use wireless networking for real-time tracking and route optimization, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and security. Outdoor location capabilities into mesh gateway help establish robust, end-to-end connectivity across outdoor locations, facilitating seamless data exchange and asset management.

North America expected to hold the largest share of mesh gateways market in 2023.

North America dominated the mesh gateways industry in 2023. The region comprises some leading manufacturing, energy, and utility companies that increasingly employ mesh gateways for wireless networking and solutions. In energy & utilities applications like smart grid management, which includes identifying issues in the grid and optimizing energy distribution, among others, are growing. Furthermore, the surge in adopting mesh gateways for agriculture is anticipated to propel market growth. The agriculture industry has applications like precision agriculture that help to reduce waste and optimize resource usage, among others. As the energy & utilities and agriculture industry are leading industries in North America, the demand for mesh gateway is expected to grow in the region.

Key Market Players

The players in the mesh gateways companies are Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), HDL Automation (China), RSAE Labs Inc. (US), Wirepas Ltd (Finland), Dryad Networks GmbH (Germany) and AsiaRF Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Phoenix Contact (Germany), Westermo (Sweden), Tuya Inc. (China), Ackcio (Singapore), DusunIoT (China), Senet (US), Rajant Corporation (US), Quectel (China), NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Weidmüller Group (Germany), Digi International, Inc. (US), Kerlink (France), Milesight (US), Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Actility (France).

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

