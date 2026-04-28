Mercuryo Brings Off-Ramps to BitMEX, Launches 50% Discount Offer

LONDON , April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has announced the launch of crypto-to-fiat off-ramps with BitMEX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, enabling users of the popular derivatives exchange to convert their digital token holdings into fiat currency.

Mercuryo's launch of off-ramps on BitMEX coincides with a 50 per cent discount on fees for converting crypto into euros (EUR), available to residents in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Mercuryo's off-ramp service will support all the digital tokens available for trading on BitMEX, including bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). The 50 per cent EUR discount offer went live on April 28, 2026 and will last until May 28, 2026.

"We are delighted to launch these state-of-the-art off-ramps on BitMEX, providing an intuitive and fast means of converting crypto into fiat," said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo. "At launch, we anticipate a ready uptake among BitMEX's growing user base for the new off-ramping service, bolstered by a 50 per cent discount on fees for converting digital tokens to euros."

"By expanding our partnership with Mercuryo to include seamless off-ramping, we are closing the loop for our users to provide the full crypto-to-fiat cycle," said Raphael Polansky, Chief Growth Officer at BitMEX. "With on-ramping, we simplified how users enter the ecosystem; today, we are giving them the same robust, intuitive control over how they exit it."

As the inventor of the perpetual swap, BitMEX has a reputation for innovation. The exchange offers a broad range of derivative products and remains the preferred platform for a significant proportion of the industry's professional and retail traders. Mercuryo's integration of off-ramp services will enhance BitMEX's ability to meet the needs of its existing users and to onboard new traders to its platform.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

* The value of crypto-assets may fluctuate significantly and can become worthless. Investing in or transacting with crypto-assets carries high risk. Crypto-assets are not covered by any EU investor protection framework or deposit guarantee scheme. This service is not available in jurisdictions where cryptocurrency use or trading is prohibited, including but not limited to Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, and any countries subject to international sanctions. Users must ensure compliance with applicable local laws.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more: https://mercuryo.io/

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native liquidity, and unmatched reliability. Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable. BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated. For more information, users can visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com and follow Discord, Telegram and Twitter.