Bitget Wallet First to Integrate Mercuryo's Native Apple Pay Feature, Launches 'Zero-Fees' Offer Across Suite of Digital Tokens

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has added native Apple Pay to Bitget Wallet as the leading non-custodial wallet with 90 million users is the first to adopt a feature that makes buying crypto a one-tap experience.

Mercuryo's integration of native Apple Pay in Bitget Wallet enables contactless payments using iPhone, Apple Watch or other Apple devices by means of securely storing a user's credit or debit card details. The service provides a frictionless means to purchase digital tokens at the point of payment, representing a key touch point in Mercuryo's mission of removing hurdles to Web3 mass adoption.

Furthermore, the launch of native Apple Pay in Bitget Wallet coincides with a zero-fees offer on purchases in US dollars and euros on tether tokens (USDt), the biggest stablecoin by market capitalisation, and USDC, the second biggest stablecoin by market capitalisation. In addition, a 50 per cent discount is available on purchases of the two stablecoins in other fiat currencies. Users accessing the native Apple Pay service will also be able to obtain a 50 per cent discount on a full suite of other leading digital tokens, including Ethereum and Solana.

"We're delighted to launch the native Apple Pay service in Bitget Wallet, providing its users with an intuitive means of purchasing digital tokens," said Andrey Ilinskiy, Chief Product Officer at Mercuryo. "A seamless user experience is key in the journey towards mass adoption and with the launch of this zero-fees offer on cryptos we expect a ready uptake among Bitget Wallet's growing user base."

"Access remains one of the biggest barriers to broader crypto adoption," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Through our integration with Mercuryo, Bitget Wallet is the first platform to offer a fully native Apple Pay purchase experience. Users can buy crypto directly in the wallet within seconds, with no redirects. As digital assets move into everyday finance, reducing friction at the entry point is key to bringing the next wave of users on-chain."

The zero-fees offer, which is available globally excluding the US and UK, applies from March 10 to April 30 on digital token purchases of up to €200.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend, earn, and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Facebook