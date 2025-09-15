Membranes Market worth $11.70 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Membranes Market by Material (Polymeric, Ceramic), Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Processing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", membranes market is projected to reach USD 11.70 billion by 2030 from USD 7.87 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The growth of the membranes market is fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization, which result in higher wastewater volumes and pollution levels, driving the need for advanced treatment technologies like membrane filtration to ensure sustainable water management and resource recovery.

"By application, industrial processing segment to account for second-largest share of membranes market during forecast period, in terms of value"

Industrial processing is the second-largest market segment of the membranes market, as membranes can save water, treat effluents, and separate process streams necessary for sustainability and regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage industries. The growth of membrane technology in industrial processing has been directly supported by advances in membrane materials and fabrication technologies, which improve performance while reducing costs. Overall, these advancements have expanded the range of options available for membrane technology in industrial processing applications.

"By technology, microfiltration to be second fastest-growing segment in membranes market during forecast period, in terms of value"

Microfiltration is the second fastest-growing technology in the membranes market by value, after ultrafiltration. It is suitable for removing suspended solids, bacteria, and larger particles in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and other fields. Microfiltration uses low energy, which helps reduce operational costs. The ongoing development of membrane materials and increased availability make microfiltration appealing to many industries, where high growth and demand are expected throughout the forecast period.

"North America to account for second-largest share of membranes market, in terms of value"

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share of the membranes market due to its established water treatment infrastructure, increasing industrialization, and strict environmental regulations that drive strong demand for membranes and membrane technology. The growing focus on sustainable water management, rising acceptance of membrane technologies in pharmaceuticals and the food & beverage sectors, and increased investment in municipal wastewater treatment projects will continue to boost public interest and market growth. Furthermore, major market players and ongoing technological innovation will strengthen North America's presence in the market.

Key Players

Acquisitions and expansions are the primary growth strategies used by key market players. The major global companies in the membranes market include DuPont (US), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Group) (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Pall Corporation (US), Veolia (France), Pentair (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), and Mann+Hummel (Germany).

