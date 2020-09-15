Membrane Contactor Market worth $340 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Membrane Contactor Market by Membrane (PP, PTFE & Others), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals Processing, Microelectronics & Semiconductors, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the membrane contactor market size is estimated to be USD 257 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 340 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166558134

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Membrane Contactor Market"

114 - Tables

25 - Figures

136 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here -https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membrane-contactor-market-166558134.html#utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPR

The increasing use of membrane contactors in degassing applications and their preference over other conventional equipment—such as vacuum towers and packed towers—have boosted their demand in recent years.

Water & wastewater treatment segment estimated to lead membrane contactor market in 2020

Based on application, the membrane contactor market has been classified into the food processing, pharmaceuticals processing, water & wastewater treatment, microelectronics & semiconductors, power & steam generation, oil & gas, and others segments. The water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the increasing use of membrane contactors in industrial wastewater processing and municipal water treatment plants.

Polypropylene segment is expected to account for the largest share of the membrane contactor market during the forecast period

Based on membrane, the global membrane contactor market is segregated into polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene and others including membranes made of materials such as PMP, PFA, PVDF and composites. Among these, polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share. This is because membrane contactors commercialized under the brand Liqui-Cel by the 3M Company generally use polypropylene microporous hollow fiber membrane. These membrane contactors contain thousands of microporous polypropylene hollow fibers knitted into an array that is wound around a distribution tube. The hollow fibers are arranged in a uniform open packing, allowing greater flow capacity and utilization of the total membrane surface area.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166558134

Europe is projected to be the largest consumer of membrane contactor market

Based on region, the membrane contactor market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market is witnessing steady growth, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019, with the market in this region also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising population, growing industrialization, increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment, and shift from chemical water treatment to physical water treatment have contributed to the high demand for membrane contactors in this region.

Key players in the membrane contactor market comprise manufacturers as well as system integrators. Major membrane contactor manufacturers are 3M Company (U.S.), and Cobetter Filtration Equipment Pvt. Ltd. (China) whereas key system integrators are Romfil GmbH (Germany), JU.CLA.S Srl (Italy), Veolia Environnement SA (France), KH TEC GmbH (Germany), Hydro-Elektrik GmbH (Germany), Pure Water Group (Netherlands), and EUROWATER (Denmark), PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Kværner ASA (Norway), Lenntech B.V.(Netherlands), Compact Membrane Systems (CMS) (US), and Euwa H. H. Eumann GmbH (Euwa) (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=166558134

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product Type (Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF), Disinfection (Chlorine, UV), Desalination, Testing), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-equipment-market-948.html#utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPR

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-57745160.html

Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair), End User (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wastewater-treatment-service-market-38039841.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/membrane-contactor.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/membrane-contactor-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets