Membrane Bioreactor Market worth $6.14 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Flat sheet is projected to be the second largest membrane type segment of membrane bioreactor, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The flat sheet membrane bioreactor market has the second largest share due to its superior anti-fouling capabilities, allowing it to maintain high sludge concentrations (MLSS) of 10,000 to 15,000 mg/L, which enhances treatment efficiency and stability. Its design also supports easy cleaning through gas-liquid mixed flow, reducing fouling and extending membrane lifespan, with cleaning cycles lasting over three months. Additionally, flat sheet MBRs offer high flux rates and stable operation, making them a reliable choice for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, contributing to their strong market position.

External MBR system accounted for the second largest system configuration of membrane bioreactor, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The external membrane bioreactor (MBR) system holds the second-largest market share due to several advantages, including design flexibility and ease of operation. With membranes housed separately from the bioreactor, maintenance and cleaning can be performed without disrupting biological treatment, allowing for more effective fouling management. External MBRs can handle higher hydraulic loading rates, making them suitable for larger wastewater volumes, particularly in industrial settings with variable flow rates. Their larger filtration surface area enhances treatment efficiency and reduces operational costs over time, while their design facilitates easy integration into existing treatment facilities for upgrades or expansions. These factors make external MBR systems an attractive choice for diverse wastewater treatment needs.

Industrial wastewater treatment is the fastest growing application in the membrane bioreactor market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Industrial wastewater treatment is the fastest-growing application in the membrane bioreactor (MBR) market due to several factors. Stricter environmental regulations require industries to effectively manage wastewater and reduce pollutants, driving demand for advanced treatment technologies. Many sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and textiles, produce complex wastewater that MBRs can efficiently treat by removing suspended solids and harmful substances, resulting in high-quality effluent suitable for reuse or discharge. Additionally, the focus on sustainability and resource recovery encourages industries to adopt solutions that not only treat wastewater but also recover valuable resources like water and nutrients. Finally, advancements in membrane technology have enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of MBR systems, making them increasingly attractive for industrial applications.

South America is the second fastest growing region in the membrane bioreactor market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

South America is the second fastest-growing region in the membrane bioreactor (MBR) market, driven by rising government investments in water infrastructure and an increased awareness of the importance of preserving water quality. Nations such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are actively pursuing development plans that prioritize sanitation and wastewater treatment, allocating substantial funding to upgrade existing facilities and build new ones. This combination of regulatory focus, investment, and public awareness is driving rapid growth in the MBR market across the region.

Key Players

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the membrane bioreactor market include Veolia (France), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Dupont (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Pentair (UK), Mann+Hummel (Germany), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), CITIC Envirotech (China), and Aquatech (Canada).

