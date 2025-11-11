Meet Raccoon 2 SE on Kickstarter -- Bringing AI-Powered Mowing to Small Gardens

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP officially launches the Raccoon 2 SE on Kickstarter, on November 11th, 2025 — an advanced yet affordable robot mower built specifically for small lawns. Featuring AI vision technology, a robust drive system, and a simple setup, the Raccoon 2 SE makes smart lawn care accessible to everyone, with Super Early Bird offers from just $359.

Mow Straight Out the Box

Forget the hassle of boundary wires or complicated RTK installations. With Raccoon 2 SE, users can start mowing straight out of the box. No wiring, no setup, no stress. Just press mow and let the Raccoon 2 SE take care of the rest.

"True to its "Just Press Play" promise, the Raccoon 2 SE lets you create a map of your lawn and start mowing right out of the box — all through the robot's built-in screen, with no extra setup required." — Stéphane Cazat / Planetenumerique.com

In smaller target areas under 80m², it can even perform parallel mowing for cleaner and more efficient results without mapping.

"In "target area" mode, you place the device on any section of lawn and let it trim it. Mapping it beforehand is not necessary" — Berti Kolbow-Lehradt / Handyhase.de

Right to the Edge, Every Time

Equipped with precision AI vision and advanced path planning, the Raccoon 2 SE trims right up to the edge where the boundary is level to the grass, leaving no uncut strips or missed spots.

"The Ride-on-Edge function is particularly practical. This is an advantage that many cheaper models do not offer, and it saves a lot of rework with the trimmer." — Gartenzeile / YouTube Channel

Fast Charge in 70 Min, Mows for 150 Min

The 5Ah battery pack charges quickly and delivers extended mowing time for Raccoon 2 SE, outperforming the typical 2.5Ah batteries found in most small-lawn mowers on the market.

"With up to 150 minutes, most lawns with the recommended maximum size of 500m² should easily be mowed." — Jens Scharfenberg / Basic-Tutorials.de

Always Ready for Any Terrain — and Everyone's Safety

Powered by AI vision, a strong drive system, and an auto-adjusting cutting deck, the Raccoon 2 SE handles slopes up to 36%, steps up to 4cm, and narrow paths as tight as 80cm. This allows it to mow smoothly under trees, around corners, and beneath eaves. It also detects and avoids people, pets, and over 300 obstacles in real time, stopping instantly if lifted or tilted for safe, worry-free mowing.

"As you can see here, I just threw him a ball and he saw it immediately with his camera and adjusted his trajectory to go around it. Also I have my dog and the robotic lawn mower immediately detected my dog, automatically adapting its trajectory as well." — iVax / YouTube Channel

Exclusive Kickstarter Early Bird Offers

Backers on Kickstarter can enjoy limited-time Super Early Bird bundle with up to 42% OFF:

Raccoon 2 SE — $359 (42% OFF). VIPs can unlock a $299 Super Early Bird price with a $20 pre-launch deposit.

Raccoon 2 SE + Garage — $406 (42% OFF)

Raccoon 2 SE ×2 + Blade Sets — $841 (35% OFF)

Raccoon 2 SE + Boundary Ground Stakes — $427 (35% OFF)

Raccoon 2 SE + Blade Set — $529 (34% OFF)

Raccoon 2 SE + Rear Wheel — $454 (34% OFF)

Supporters will be the first to experience effortless, intelligent mowing at an unbeatable value. Back Raccoon 2 SE today to secure the best Super Early Bird deals for you.

