SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP has officially launched the Raccoon 2 SE on its online EU & US stores, positioning it as the ultimate robotic lawn mower for homeowners seeking professional results on a budget. Purpose-built as a small garden robotic mower, this compact model delivers automated lawn care for private yards under 600㎡ with a strong emphasis on affordability, simplicity, and practical performance.

Redefining the Robot Mower Price Point

RoboUP Officially Launches Raccoon 2 SE: The Best Mower for Small Lawns

Unlike oversized or premium-priced machines designed for sprawling estates, the Raccoon 2 SE targets the real needs of small-lawn owners. It's made for townhouses, compact yards, and villa gardens, where space efficiency matters most. By keeping the robot mower price under €500, RoboUP is making high-tech landscaping accessible to everyone.

The Raccoon 2 SE is built on three core principles:

Proven for Small Gardens: It easily navigates narrow paths and tight spaces, handles uneven terrain, slopes up to 36%, and steps up to 4cm, making it the best mower for 0.15-acre lawns with complex layouts.

Affordable, Flagship Features: This cheap robot lawn mower doesn't compromise on technology. It includes instant parallel mowing, dual-detection obstacle avoidance, and support for up to three mowing zones. A 70-minute fast charge provides up to 150 minutes of mowing.

Mow Straight Out of the Box: True to the "convenience" promise, a one-press start enables automatic mapping. It is a robot mower designed for immediate use without complicated setup.

Validated by the Community

The Raccoon 2 SE first debuted on Kickstarter in late 2025, earning support from more than 600 backers. The product has been validated through extensive early testing by 20+ professional media outlets and 80+ beta testers. Their feedback helped refine the navigation and day-to-day usability of this robotic lawn mower.

"Many small lawn owners feel robotic mowing is either too expensive or too complicated," said Louis, CEO of RoboUP. "Raccoon 2 SE was created to change that. It's a practical, affordable, and easy way to switch to automated lawn care."

Pre-Order Incentives

The pre-order program runs from February 1st through March 17th. Customers who order early receive priority shipping, plus a free accessory gift pack including 24 replacement blades and a mower garage, valued at €148.

The product is available exclusively through the RoboUP official EU & US stores.

