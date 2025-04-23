MEET BOBBIE, A NEW INFLUENCER AND CREATOR MARKETING AGENCY

New offering born from Stagwell (STGW) agency HUNTER brings a technology-powered, human-centered approach

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUNTER, a leading Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) marketing communications agency, today announced the launch of Bobbie, a new influencer and creator marketing solution providing end-to-end influencer marketing services at scale with a friendly human touch.

Monica Caponigro (left) will serve as Managing Director of Bobbie while Donetta Allen (right) will serve as President of the new full-service solution.

Bobbie is founded on the belief that by harnessing the storytelling and community-building power of creators, brands can build deeper relationships and make new friends. Proprietary research conducted by Bobbie reinforces that recommendations from friends are the leading source influencing us to act, buy or try something new. The research further demonstrates that nearly half of Gen Z consumers and one in four Millennials think of influencers as friends, highlighting the powerful potential of authentic creator relationships.

Bobbie is built on relationships and powered by data, consumer insights, and AI. The agency offers a new solution for marketers seeking an influencer-focused partner combining seasoned human instincts with the latest technology to identify and engage creators and drive business impact.

Three-quarters of marketers plan to have dedicated influencer marketing budgets in 2025, up from just 37% in 2017*. Over 80% say influencer marketing is essential, yet only 24% have dedicated teams managing these programs**creating a gap between ambition and execution. Bobbie will fill that gap with seasoned influencer marketing teams in New York (HQ), Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and London to support client needs across North America and the UK.

The agency provides a leading solution within Stagwell for influencer-first marketing needs and is fully equipped to take on small to large scale influencer assignments including end-to-end influencer marketing campaigns, brand ambassador programs, creator content, affiliate marketing and beyond. HUNTER will continue to offer influencer marketing as a part of the agency's award-winning, integrated approach including public relations and social-first programming.

The leadership team at Bobbie represents decades of experience in influencer marketing and social and digital media and has an extensive network and unique approach to cultivating creator relationships on behalf of products and services.

Donetta Allen, Chief Influencer Officer at HUNTER, will serve as President of the new full-service solution. "Bobbie, was born from a simple but powerful insight: real connections between people drive the most meaningful brand experiences," said Allen. "Increasingly, the creators people follow aren't just content providers, they're trusted friends who guide purchasing decisions, inspire lifestyle choices, and encourage brand loyalty. At Bobbie, we'll focus on matching brands with the trusted voices that will communicate messages in a natural, approachable way that does more than reach audiences—we'll help them build life-long relationships."

In addition to Allen's role as President, Monica Caponigro will serve as Managing Director of Bobbie. Caponigro most recently led influencer marketing at Nordstrom after serving as Senior Vice President of Influencer at HUNTER for several years prior.

"As influencer marketing grows its share of the marketing mix, Bobbie is a fresh new solution for clients seeking a partner with specific influencer marketing focus and expertise," said Gigi García Russo, Chief Transformation Officer at HUNTER. "Donetta and Monica recognized early on that influencers are not a tag-on tactic but a powerful channel to drive tangible business impact. The creator economy has fundamentally changed consumer discovery and behavior, and Bobbie will empower brands to thrive in this relationship-driven marketplace."

For more information about Bobbie and its services, please visit thebobbieagency.com or follow @thebobbieagency on Instagram, Substack or LinkedIn.

* 75% of marketers plan to have a dedicated influencer marketing budget in 2025, compared to 37% in 2017. Source.

** Over 80% of marketers agree influencer marketing is an essential part of their marketing mix, yet ONLY 24% have a dedicated team as of 2023. Source.

About Bobbie

Bobbie is a new influencer and creator marketing agency providing end-to-end influencer marketing solutions that combine human touch with scalable strategies. Founded on the belief that by harnessing the trust and power of creators, brands can form deeper relationships and friend-like bonds with their customers, Bobbie taps their authentic storytelling abilities to drive consumer action. With offices across North America and Europe, Bobbie is built on relationships and powered by data, consumer insights, AI, and industry-leading talent. Bobbie is a division of HUNTER, a Stagwell agency (NASDAQ: STGW).

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

