Medicover: Interim Report April-June 2020

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

Revenue amounted to €198.8m (€202.9m), a decrease by 2.1% with an organic reduction of 7.7%.

Operating result (EBIT) was €-2.3m (€10.1m), representing an operating margin of -1.2% (5.0%).

Net result amounted to €-8.5m (€4.9m), which represents a net result margin of -4.3% (2.4%).

EBITDA was €25.3m (€27.3m), a reduction of 7.5%. EBITDA margin was 12.7% (13.5%).

EBITDAaL was €12.4m (€17.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 6.3% (8.7%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €38.3m (€15.7m).

Basic/diluted loss per share were €-0.056 (earnings €0.031).

Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on operating performance.

Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed, net proceeds of €141.9m.

First half

Revenue amounted to €437.6m (€402.6m), an increase by 8.7%with an organic reduction of 0.1%.

Operating result (EBIT) was €4.1m (€21.4m), a decrease by 80.9%, representing an operating margin of 0.9% (5.3%).

Net result amounted to €-11.0m (€11.8m), which represents a net result margin of -2.5% (2.9%).

EBITDA was €54.3m (€54.8m), a reduction of 0.9%. EBITDA margin was 12.4% (13.6%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €29.2m (€36.0m), a decrease by 18.9% corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 6.7% (9.0%).

Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to €74.8m (€39.8m).

Basic/diluted loss per share were €-0.062 (earnings €0.077).

Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on operating performance.

Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed, net proceeds of €141.9m.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Variance 6M 2020 6M 2019 Variance FY 2019 Revenue 198.8 202.9 -2% 437.6 402.6 9% 844.4 Operating result (EBIT) -2.3 10.1 -123% 4.1 21.4 -81% 46.5 Operating result margin -1.2% 5.0%

0.9% 5.3%

5.5% Net result -8.5 4.9 N/M -11.0 11.8 -194% 24.7 Net result margin -4.3% 2.4%

-2.5% 2.9%

2.9% Basic/diluted earnings/(loss) per share, € -0.056 0.031 N/M -0.062 0.077 -181% 0.168















EBITDA 25.3 27.3 -7% 54.3 54.8 -1% 120.7 EBITDA margin 12.7% 13.5%

12.4% 13.6%

14.3% EBITDAaL 12.4 17.5 -29% 29.2 36.0 -19% 80.6 EBITDAaL margin 6.3% 8.7%

6.7% 9.0%

9.5% EBITA 5.2 11.6 -55% 14.1 24.1 -42% 53.7 EBITA margin 2.6% 5.7%

3.2% 6.0%

6.4%

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2019, Medicover had revenue around €844 million and 28,800 employees.

SOURCE Medicover