John Stubbington appointed new CEO of Medicover from 1 May 2025

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Medicover AB (publ) ("Medicover") today announces that John Stubbington will succeed Fredrik Rågmark as new CEO of the Medicover group from 1 May 2025.

After 30 years with the Medicover group and 25 years as CEO, Fredrik Rågmark will step down from his operational role in Medicover by the end of April 2025 but will remain available to Medicover during 2025.

"On behalf of the board and the company, I would like to thank Fredrik for his exceptional contribution to the development of Medicover and outstanding leadership of Medicover through all these years. Fredrik has been instrumental in the success of Medicover and in developing the company into a leading provider of healthcare and diagnostic services. Furthermore, we have a strong internal successor in John, who has developed the Healthcare Services division with great success," says Fredrik Stenmo, Chairman of the Board.

"I have, together with the board, concluded that this is the right time for the company and for me to step down from the role as CEO. I am extremely proud of the development of Medicover over these years, our people and culture, and persistently driving organic profitable growth. I believe we have a very good successor in John, who has been an important contributor in our successful development," says Fredrik Rågmark, CEO.

John Stubbington, currently COO of Medicover's Healthcare Services division, joined Medicover in 2010. Before joining Medicover, John held various positions within BUPA, the global health insurer, including nine years of working for their International division.

"I am very grateful for the trust from the board and am honored to keep building on the platform that Fredrik and our leadership team has developed over many years. I am looking forward to continuing on our successful journey with the entire Medicover team," says John Stubbington, incoming CEO.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2023, Medicover had revenue of €1,746 million and more than 45,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

