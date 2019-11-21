Medicover adds another EUR 20 million to its outstanding Schuldschein

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicover AB (publ) has raised another EUR 20 million by Schuldschein. This new 10 year tranche follows the successfully executed Schuldschein transaction which Medicover closed in October, bringing the total Schuldschein transaction volume to EUR 140 million. The EUR 140 million were issued with tenors of 5, 7 and 10 years, with margins of 1.2%, 1.5% and 1.6% respectively for both fixed and floating rates.

Joe Ryan, CFO commented, "Encouraged to see the investor demand, and Medicover's flexibility to meet that demand has now enabled us to strengthen our liquidity and diversify our funding base".

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba), ING Bank, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Frankfurt Branch acted as joint arrangers on the deal.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2018, Medicover had revenue around €672 million and 20,970 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

