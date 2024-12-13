Medical Writing Market Size Indicating $ 9.09 billion by 2031, Featuring Profiles of Cactus Communications, Certara, Covance, Freyr Solutions, InClin Inc

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, CROs, regulatory authorities, healthcare providers, and academic institutions—along with valuable insights on navigating the evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities successfully.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, global medical writing market is expected to reach US$ 9.09 billion by 2031 from US$ 3.44 billion in 2021; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Medical writing is the creation of scientific documents that communicate medical, clinical, and healthcare information clearly and accurately. It involves preparing documents for regulatory submissions, clinical trial protocols, scientific publications, medical device documentation, and educational materials.

The medical writing market is growing owing to the expansion of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, along with an increase in clinical trials and drug development. Moreover, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine, stricter regulatory requirements, and globalization of healthcare are expected to favor market growth in the coming years.

Market leaders and key company profiles

Cactus Communications

Certara

Covance

Freyr Solutions

InClin Inc

Parexel International Corporation

Quanticate

SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited

Synchrogenix

Trilogy Writing and Consulting GmbH

Overview of Report Findings

Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries: As pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors continue to innovate and develop drugs, therapies, and technologies, the demand for high-quality and precise documentation has surged. The growth is largely attributed to the increasing regulatory requirements, clinical trials, and research outputs that require detailed and well-structured documents such as clinical study reports, regulatory submission documents, and scientific publications. With the rapid development of mRNA vaccines, pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer and Moderna, have faced increased needs for medical writing expertise to ensure compliance and accuracy in regulatory filings and publications. Additionally, the increasing number of biotechnology startups has created a greater demand for outsourcing medical writing services to handle complex scientific data effectively. Thus, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drives the market. Expansion of Clinical Trials: With the increasing number of global clinical trials, especially in emerging fields such as oncology, rare diseases, and personalized medicines, there is a higher demand for medical writers to prepare essential documents, such as trial protocols, clinical study reports, investigator brochures, and patient consent forms. Additionally, the rise of decentralized and virtual clinical trials increases the complexity of documentation, requiring medical writers to adapt to new formats and regulatory standards. The growing clinical trials presents opportunities for medical writers to support sponsors and contract research organizations in ensuring regulatory compliance, accuracy, and clarity in the documentation of clinical trial data. The expansion of clinical trials provides significant opportunities in the medical writing industry as the need for precise documentation of trial processes and outcomes becomes critical. Geographical Insights: In 2021, North America led the medical writing market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 3.44 Billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 9.09 Billion CAGR 10.2 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific] South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America] Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the medical writing market is segmented into clinical writing, regulatory writing, and scientific writing. The clinical writing segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

By application, the medical writing market is categorized into medical journalism, medical education, and medico marketing. The medical education segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

In terms of end users, the medical writing market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organizations (CROs). The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2021.

The medical writing market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Segments Covered –

By Type

Clinical Writing

Regulatory Writing

Scientific Writing

By Application

Medical Journalism

Medical Education

Medico Marketing

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Regulatory writing for gene therapies and mRNA Vaccines, decentralized and virtual clinical trials, patient-centric documentation, and artificial intelligence in medical writing, among others.

Global Headlines on Medical Writing Market

PPD Completes Evidera Acquisition, Strengthens Leadership in Real-World Research

Cognizant and Yseop Announced a Plan to Partner to Scale Medical Writing through Generative AI

Regional Analysis –

The Asia Pacific medical writing market is expected to reach US$ 983.51million in 2027 from US$ 560.59million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as an increased number of market players and an immense government support in the healthcare sector.

medical writing market is expected to reach in 2027 from in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as an increased number of market players and an immense government support in the healthcare sector. The North America medical writing market is expected to reach US$ 1,266.23million in 2027 from US$ 732.95million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as increased requirement of medical writers due to stringent regulatory framework and robust growth in clinical trials.

medical writing market is expected to reach in 2027 from in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as increased requirement of medical writers due to stringent regulatory framework and robust growth in clinical trials. The Europe medical writing market is expected to reach US$ 1,114.92million in 2027 from US$ 655.84million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as an increased number of clinical trials and an immense growth in the medical device industry

Conclusion

The medical writing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by healthcare advancements, regulatory demands, and the expansion of clinical research. With the increasing complexity of drug development, personalized medicine, and cutting-edge therapies such as gene and cell-based treatments, the demand for highly skilled medical writers is surging. The global expansion of clinical trials, the rise of real-world evidence, and the growing focus on patient-centric documentation are further contributing to new trends in the market. Additionally, the integration of digital health technologies and artificial intelligence is reshaping the way medical writers operate, creating new opportunities for efficiency and innovation. Moreover, as the pharmaceutical and biotech industries continue to evolve, medical writing is anticipated to remain a crucial element in ensuring clarity, accuracy, and regulatory compliance in scientific communication, thereby fueling market expansion.

