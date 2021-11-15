Medical Simulation Market Size Worth $5.48 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical simulation market size is expected to reach a value of USD 5.48 billion by 2028, according to new research report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2028. With recent technological advancements, the use of new medical devices and advanced procedures, such as enhanced mechanical ventilation devices, cardiac assist devices, and intra-cardiac echocardiography technology, is increasing; which drives the need for advanced training solutions, such as simulation, for customer training and internal product development.

Key Insights & Findings:

Healthcare anatomical model dominated the products and services segment of the overall market in 2020, as these simulators are proving to be beneficial in the manufacturing and research industry for conducting trials

The hospitals end-user segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth are the gradual shift of focus on advanced learning and increasing focus on minimizing errors

Procedural rehearsal technology is expected to be the largest technology segment. The rising number of medical errors leading to increasing demand for patient safety is expected to boost the demand for procedure rehearsal technology

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register rapid growth in the forthcoming years owing to the growing healthcare IT spending and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure

Key players operating in this market include CAE, 3D Systems, Limbs & Things Ltd, Mentice AB, and Surgical Scientific Sweden AB

In February 2021 , Surgical Science joined

Mimic Technologies, thus expanding its foothold in the robotic surgery segment

Certification and regulatory agencies are strictly recommending that physicians and clinicians be trained before the adoption of new, disruptive technologies. Although hands-on learning with real patients cannot be replaced, simulation training offers safe learning conditions. Students and medical residents making mistakes in this phase is an important part of the learning process, as in simulation training patients are not put at risk.

Education Management Solutions, LLC- a company dealing in medical simulation learning management technology-released workflows that were COVID-19 contingency ready for healthcare education. CAE Healthcare responded to the pandemic by helping with a complimentary webinar, SCE, and outreach toolkit to assist educators. Such factors boosted the demand for medical simulation services during the pandemic.

The market is very competitive. The most notable market participants are CAE, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Simulab Corporation, Limbs & Things Ltd, Mentice AB, Simulaids, Gaumard Scientific Company, Surgical Science Sweden AB, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd and account for a considerable share owing to their product offerings to the market. Market leaders are involved in the establishment of extensive distribution systems as well as in mergers and acquisitions to capture a larger share of the market. For instance, in January 2021, Gaumard Scientific Company revealed its ultrasound system and pediatric emergency scenario modules for Pediatric HAL.

Medical Simulation Market COVID Impact Snapshot

Pandemic Impact Post-COVID-19 Outlook The market experienced a growth rate of 1.5% from 2019 to 2020, as compared to 9.2% as per the earlier projections. Post-COVID-19, with the easing lockdowns, the market is expected to gain pace in 2021, by reaching USD 1.90 Billion. Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd experienced delays in delivering existing orders due to COVID-19, which impacted its revenue growth as well. The market players are also expected to invest in launching new products and other strategies, to recover from the COVID-19 impact.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical simulation market by products and services, technology, end use, and region:

Medical Simulation Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Healthcare Anatomical Models



Patient Simulators





Task Trainers





Interventional/Surgical Simulators





Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators







Gynecology Simulators







Cardiovascular Simulators







Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators







Spine Surgical Simulators







Other Interventional/Surgical Simulators





Endovascular Simulators





Ultrasound Simulators





Dental Simulators





Eye Simulators



Web-Based Simulators



Healthcare Simulation Software



Simulation Training Services

Medical Simulation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Virtual Patient Simulation



3D Printing



Procedure Rehearsal Technology

Medical Simulation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Academic Institutes



Hospitals



Military Organizations



Research



Medical Device Companies





Others

Medical Simulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the global Medical Simulation Market

CAE (Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd)

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems

Simulab Corporation

Limbs & Things Ltd

Simulaids

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd

Gaumard Scientific Company

Mentice AB

Surgical Science Sweden AB

